Power the always-on edge AI

Ambiq Micro has announced the Apollo510 Lite System-on-Chip (SoC) Series – the newest member of its Apollo5 family. Designed to meet the growing demand for always-on intelligence at the edge, the series delivers advanced AI processing, multi-protocol wireless connectivity, and industry-leading energy efficiency. The series is set to empower next-generation devices, from wearables and medical devices, to industrial IoT sensors and smart buildings.
Built on Ambiq’s proprietary Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT) platform, the Apollo510 Lite Series delivers over 16x faster performance and up to 30x better AI energy efficiency than comparable M4 or M33 solutions. This performance leap enables developers to deploy sophisticated AI workloads, including health analytics, sensor fusion, and voice recognition, while dramatically extending battery life for connected devices.
“The Apollo510 Lite Series marks an important step forward in Ambiq’s expanding portfolio of ultra-low-power AI solutions, bringing the power of Edge AI to a broader array of devices and uses across wearables, healthcare, industrial, and smart home applications,” said Fumihide Esaka, CEO of Ambiq. “This milestone underscores our commitment to making intelligence possible everywhere, without compromise on power or performance.”
The series features an Arm Cortex-M55 processor running at up to 250 MHz combined with an Arm Cortex-M4F coprocessor for optimised wireless and sensor fusion tasks. Connectivity is provided via Bluetooth LE 5.4 or Dual-mode Bluetooth (classic + LE) for backward compatibility. Security is provided by secureSPOT 3.0 with Arm TrustZone, secure boot, and authenticated firmware updates for data integrity.
