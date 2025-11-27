LED indicators

27 November 2025 Switches, Relays & Keypads





The Dual Icon series from APEM is an LED indicator that presents two distinct visual signals within a single unit. When you need to show different operating states, this panel mount LED indicator switches between distinct colours or symbols using dichroic technology.

Thanks to the IP67 rating, the switches are protected from water and dust, making it reliable in harsh industrial environments or outdoor installations. The displays can be powered from either 2, 12, or 24 V DC, with the display remaining clear and visible, even in bright sunlight. This makes it particularly valuable for equipment status monitoring and process control panels where operators need immediate visual confirmation of changing conditions.

The indicator switches have a life expectancy of 100 000 hours and can be fitted to any panel with a thickness less than 11 mm. The switches exhibit an insulation resistance of 4000 MΩ at 500 V DC.

Credit(s)

Brabek





