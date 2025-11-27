Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Switches, Relays & Keypads



Print this page printer friendly version

LED indicators

27 November 2025 Switches, Relays & Keypads


The Dual Icon series from APEM is an LED indicator that presents two distinct visual signals within a single unit. When you need to show different operating states, this panel mount LED indicator switches between distinct colours or symbols using dichroic technology.

Thanks to the IP67 rating, the switches are protected from water and dust, making it reliable in harsh industrial environments or outdoor installations. The displays can be powered from either 2, 12, or 24 V DC, with the display remaining clear and visible, even in bright sunlight. This makes it particularly valuable for equipment status monitoring and process control panels where operators need immediate visual confirmation of changing conditions.

The indicator switches have a life expectancy of 100 000 hours and can be fitted to any panel with a thickness less than 11 mm. The switches exhibit an insulation resistance of 4000 MΩ at 500 V DC.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 706 3162
Email: info@brabek.co.za
www: www.brabek.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Brabek


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Reed relay upgraded to 200 W
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Engineers gain 200 W switching power in Pickering’s Series 68 HV relays with flying leads, ideal for demanding test, medical, and energy applications.

Read more...
Industrial hand controller
Brabek Switches, Relays & Keypads
The HC Series hand controller from APEM is a pre-qualified solution for use in demanding industrial environments.

Read more...
Customisable high-voltage reed relay
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Pickering Electronics has introduced its Series 600 relays, the company’s most customisable range of high voltage reed relays to date.

Read more...
15 W power module with wide input range
Brabek Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM’s miniature power modules provide 15 W output and operate over a wide input range of 18-264 V AC or 18-375 V DC.

Read more...
32 Mbit SRAM chip
Brabek DSP, Micros & Memory
To meet the demand for high-density fast CMOS SRAM, Alliance Memory has introduced a new 32 Mbit device in the 6 x 8 mm 48-ball FBGA package, which offers a wide power supply range from 1,65 to 3,6 V.

Read more...
Stainless steel panel switch
Brabek Switches, Relays & Keypads
The new cap has a stainless-steel front offering an aesthetic look and provides excellent halo illumination.

Read more...
Tuning knobs in modern designs
Phoenix Contact Switches, Relays & Keypads
Teaser: OKW’s latest tuning knobs, include optional LED illumination, flush-fitting installation, and a main body which is slightly inclined towards the internal axis.

Read more...
Versatile 20 W PSU
Brabek Power Electronics / Power Management
The new RAC20NE-K/277/EPID series from RECOM have a wide 85 to 305 V AC input range and deliver a full 20 W output power without derating.

Read more...
High-voltage isolation reed relay
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Pickering recently announced its new and improved Series 104 high-voltage isolation reed relays which are designed to stand-off up to 5000 V

Read more...
Industrial PSU family
Brabek Power Electronics / Power Management
The RACPRO1 family of PSUs supports a universal DC input voltage range from 430 to 850 V DC, allowing the parts to support renewable energy and microgrid applications.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved