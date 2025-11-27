LED indicators

The Dual Icon series from APEM is an LED indicator that presents two distinct visual signals within a single unit. When you need to show different operating states, this panel mount LED indicator switches between distinct colours or symbols using dichroic technology.
Thanks to the IP67 rating, the switches are protected from water and dust, making it reliable in harsh industrial environments or outdoor installations. The displays can be powered from either 2, 12, or 24 V DC, with the display remaining clear and visible, even in bright sunlight. This makes it particularly valuable for equipment status monitoring and process control panels where operators need immediate visual confirmation of changing conditions.
The indicator switches have a life expectancy of 100 000 hours and can be fitted to any panel with a thickness less than 11 mm. The switches exhibit an insulation resistance of 4000 MΩ at 500 V DC.
Reed relay upgraded to 200 W
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Engineers gain 200 W switching power in Pickering’s Series 68 HV relays with flying leads, ideal for demanding test, medical, and energy applications.
Read more...32 Mbit SRAM chip Brabek
DSP, Micros & Memory
To meet the demand for high-density fast CMOS SRAM, Alliance Memory has introduced a new 32 Mbit device in the 6 x 8 mm 48-ball FBGA package, which offers a wide power supply range from 1,65 to 3,6 V.
Read more...Tuning knobs in modern designs Phoenix Contact
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Teaser: OKW’s latest tuning knobs, include optional LED illumination, flush-fitting installation, and a main body which is slightly inclined towards the internal axis.
Read more...Versatile 20 W PSU Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new RAC20NE-K/277/EPID series from RECOM have a wide 85 to 305 V AC input range and deliver a full 20 W output power without derating.
Read more...Industrial PSU family Brabek
Power Electronics / Power Management
The RACPRO1 family of PSUs supports a universal DC input voltage range from 430 to 850 V DC, allowing the parts to support renewable energy and microgrid applications.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.