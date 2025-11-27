NB IoT development board

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





MIKROE’s NB IoT 6 Click is a compact add-on development board that delivers reliable narrowband IoT connectivity for embedded applications. This communications board is created around the BC65, a high-performance multi-band NB-IoT module from Quectel with ultra-low power consumption and which is compliant with 3GPP Release 13 and Release 14 standards.

Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE, commented, “This new Click board enables designers to connect smart meters, asset trackers, and sensors over long distances, then begin full product development immediately without having to learn new tools or pay for expensive development kits.”

Other applications include smart parking, wearables, smart city solutions, agriculture, environmental monitoring, and home appliances that requires wide-area coverage and stable communication. A recent member of MIKROE’s 1900-strong mikroBUS-enabled Click board family, NB IoT 6 Click operates across a wide frequency range from approximately 700 MHz to 2,2 GHz, supporting LTE bands B1, B3, B5, B8, B20, and B28 with a transmission power of 23 dBm and a receiving sensitivity of -114 dBm.

Alongside the main UART interface with hardware flow control, the board integrates auxiliary and debug UARTs, a general-purpose 10-bit ADC channel, a SIM card holder, a network status LED, and an SMA LTE antenna connector. The NB IoT 6 Click is fully compatible with the mikroBUS socket and can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS standard.

