Magnetic connectors with 2,54 mm pitch

Mill-Max has released its new 2,54 mm pitch magnetic spring-loaded connectors.

Like all Mill-Max connectors, this addition to the Maxnetic connector lineup is engineered for demanding applications across medical, industrial, military, and automated manufacturing sectors. With its 2,54 mm pin-to-pin spacing and a low-profile stack height of just 10,9 mm, these connectors combine magnetic mating, gold plated terminal pins, and robust mechanical and electrical performance to enable fast, reliable, stress-free connections in critical environments, while minimising space requirements.

Maxnetic connectors incorporate spring-loaded and mating target pins to establish the electrical connection, while the magnets pull and hold the connectors together; no aligning or plugging is required to mate the connectors. All connectors in the series are designed with polarised neodymium magnets and orientation features on the connector bodies to ensure self-alignment, and zero force mating. The maximum separation force for the mated connectors is 726 grams for 2 positions, while the minimum separation force for the 10 position connectors is 259 grams.

Magnetic connectors are utilised across a broad range of applications and industries where quick connections and disconnects are vital, such as:

• Medical cables, monitors and wearable diagnostic devices for secure but easily detachable connections, ensuring quick replacement or removal for cleaning or maintenance.

• Industrial robotics and automation equipment, enabling quick and easy linking of modules for assembly, disassembly and data collection.

• Charging docks and stations for commercial, industrial and military use.

Credit(s)

Spectrum Concepts





