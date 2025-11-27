Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Magnetic connectors with 2,54 mm pitch

27 November 2025 Interconnection

Mill-Max has released its new 2,54 mm pitch magnetic spring-loaded connectors.

Like all Mill-Max connectors, this addition to the Maxnetic connector lineup is engineered for demanding applications across medical, industrial, military, and automated manufacturing sectors. With its 2,54 mm pin-to-pin spacing and a low-profile stack height of just 10,9 mm, these connectors combine magnetic mating, gold plated terminal pins, and robust mechanical and electrical performance to enable fast, reliable, stress-free connections in critical environments, while minimising space requirements.

Maxnetic connectors incorporate spring-loaded and mating target pins to establish the electrical connection, while the magnets pull and hold the connectors together; no aligning or plugging is required to mate the connectors. All connectors in the series are designed with polarised neodymium magnets and orientation features on the connector bodies to ensure self-alignment, and zero force mating. The maximum separation force for the mated connectors is 726 grams for 2 positions, while the minimum separation force for the 10 position connectors is 259 grams.

Magnetic connectors are utilised across a broad range of applications and industries where quick connections and disconnects are vital, such as:

• Medical cables, monitors and wearable diagnostic devices for secure but easily detachable connections, ensuring quick replacement or removal for cleaning or maintenance.

• Industrial robotics and automation equipment, enabling quick and easy linking of modules for assembly, disassembly and data collection.

• Charging docks and stations for commercial, industrial and military use.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Email: sales@spectrumconcepts.co.za
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Reliable connectivity in harsh environments
Future Electronics Interconnection
The ecomate family of circular, multiway connectors from Amphenol delivers exceptional durability, safety, and versatility for power and signal applications.

Read more...
Cylindrical interconnects with multiple configurations
Startech Industrial Interconnection
Part of the renowned 5015 family of cylindrical interconnects, 97 Series connectors from Amphenol offer an exceptional range of customisation options to meet diverse connectivity needs across multiple industries.

Read more...
Trunk line fusion splicer
Interconnection
The JILONG 280T All-Rounder Middle Trunk Line fusion splicer is a rugged, high-performance fibre optic fusion tool engineered for core networks, FTTx, and access infrastructure.

Read more...
Understanding and controlling impedance in high-speed interconnects
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
[Sponsored] As data rates move well into the hundreds of gigabits per second, success increasingly depends on an invisible but critical factor: impedance.

Read more...
Low profile spring-loaded connectors
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced the introduction of low-profile, surface mount additions to its 2 mm pitch spring-loaded connector range.

Read more...
The importance of power integrity
Spectrum Concepts Power Electronics / Power Management
[Sponsored] Behind every high-speed system lies the need for power integrity. Without it, even the cleanest signal paths become compromised.

Read more...
Prefitted junction box solutions
Interconnection
Prepopulated junction boxes in popular terminal configurations, such as single- and three-phase, enhance convenience for both electrical wholesalers and contractors.

Read more...
Bulgin unveils new range of sustainable connectors
Avnet Abacus Interconnection
The Standard Vitalis Buccaneer range of waterproof connectors is a bio-based alternative to Bulgin’s flagship series, the Standard Buccaneer, offering the same technical performance with improved sustainability.

Read more...
Possible copper cable crisis looms as global demand soars
Interconnection
With the world requiring up to 3 billion metric tons of copper by 2050 to support green energy transitions and developing nations’ infrastructure, far exceeding the 23 million metric tons mined in 2024, pressure on supply chains is mounting.

Read more...
High-reliability spring-loaded interconnects
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
These springs from Mill-Max are drop-in replacements for the standard springs, requiring no changes to the form or fit of the existing spring-loaded pins.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved