Low-resistance MLCCs

TDK Corporation has expanded its CN series of low-resistance soft-termination multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs). This product achieves 22 nF capacitance in the 3225 case size (3,2 x 2,5 x 2,5 mm) and C0G characteristics at 1000 V. The capacitors of the CN series are industry-first products that are equivalent to regular products in terms of their terminal resistance due to the optimisation of their resin electrode structure.

In recent years, there has been an increase in the use of multiple resonance capacitors placed in series-parallel circuits for resonance applications such as LLC resonant circuits and wireless charging. As applications become more powerful, they require more resonance capacitance, which increases the demand for high-voltage, large-volume capacitors. To improve reliability in these applications, components with resin electrodes effectively prevent placement cracks resulting from external stress. However, the increased resistance value of resin electrodes has been an issue.

This led TDK to develop the CN series with optimised resin electrode structures, resulting in significantly lower resistance values. In addition to the low losses and capacitance stability over temperature and voltage variations of C0G products, these resin electrode structures achieve both high reliability against external stress and reduced loss, making them ideal for use as resonator and snubber capacitors.

