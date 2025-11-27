Categories

Reliable connectivity in harsh environments

27 November 2025 Interconnection

The ecomate family of circular, multiway connectors from Amphenol delivers exceptional durability, safety, and versatility for power and signal applications. Designed with robust plastic or metal housings, these connectors feature multiple coupling options including circular bayonet, quick-locking automatic, and rapid coupling systems for secure and efficient connections.

With environmental protection ranging from IP65 to IP69K in mated condition, the ecomate connectors withstand harsh conditions while supporting current up to 300 A and voltages up to 1000 V, making them an ideal solution for industries requiring reliable connectivity in challenging environments.

Typical applications include:

• Solar power systems and renewable energy.

• Transportation – heavy duty vehicles, mining, railway, and marine.

• Factory automation, HVAC systems, and heavy machinery.

• Instrumentation and security systems.

• Telecommunications infrastructure.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


