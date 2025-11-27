Reliable connectivity in harsh environments

The ecomate family of circular, multiway connectors from Amphenol delivers exceptional durability, safety, and versatility for power and signal applications. Designed with robust plastic or metal housings, these connectors feature multiple coupling options including circular bayonet, quick-locking automatic, and rapid coupling systems for secure and efficient connections.
With environmental protection ranging from IP65 to IP69K in mated condition, the ecomate connectors withstand harsh conditions while supporting current up to 300 A and voltages up to 1000 V, making them an ideal solution for industries requiring reliable connectivity in challenging environments.
Typical applications include:
• Solar power systems and renewable energy.
• Transportation – heavy duty vehicles, mining, railway, and marine.
• Factory automation, HVAC systems, and heavy machinery.
Power MOSFET in a PowerFLAT package Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The ST8L60N065DM9 from STMicroelectronics is a 600 V N-channel Super-Junction power MOSFET that offers excellent performance in a compact surface-mount package.
Read more...Power the always-on edge AI Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Ambiq Micro has announced the Apollo510 Lite System-on-Chip Series, the newest member of its Apollo5 family designed to meet the growing demand for always-on intelligence at the edge.
Read more...Magnetic connectors with 2,54 mm pitch Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
This expansion of the company’s Maxnetic product line delivers next-generation high reliability magnetic connectors designed for use in ever shrinking electronic devices and their applications.
Read more...Processor with attached NPU Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices.
Read more...Trunk line fusion splicer
Interconnection
The JILONG 280T All-Rounder Middle Trunk Line fusion splicer is a rugged, high-performance fibre optic fusion tool engineered for core networks, FTTx, and access infrastructure.
Read more...Driving power, defining performance Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay’s portfolio of inductors, current sense resistors, and MOSFETs provides a comprehensive solution for intelligent power management.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.