Reed relay upgraded to 200 W

27 November 2025 Switches, Relays & Keypads

Pickering Electronics has upgraded its Series 68 high voltage reed relays to include a new variant supporting high power switching up to 200 W. Previously available only in sister devices in the Series 67 family and the latest newly released Series 600 relays, this highest power switch in the Pickering portfolio, rated up to an impressive 200 W, is now available. The relay has a stand-off voltage of up to 8 kV and is capable of switching up to 6 kV.

“Miniature, ultra-high packing density reed relays usually have a switching rating of up to 10 W and 0,5 A, but some applications require higher switching power and higher carry current specifications,” said Robert King, reed relays product manager at Pickering Electronics. “Robust, long-life tungsten-plated contacts with higher power and high current carry capabilities enable Series 68 reed relays to be used in high-performance applications where high reliability is demanded.”

The Series 68 range of high voltage dry reed relays offer 3 A switching up to 200 W and 5 A continuous carry current. Constructed using a lead frame in an SIL (single-in-line) format and featuring former-less coils (dispensing with the more usual coil-supporting bobbin), it enables a smaller package than is typical for similar rated devices. While sister devices in the Series 67 family have PCB connections for all terminals (switch and coil), Series 68 has PCB connections to the coil, but flying leads for the switch connections, which allows high voltages to be kept away from lower voltage circuitry on the PCB.

The relays are suitable for high voltage transformer, backplane, and cable testing, and in diverse HV applications including mining/gas analysis, physics, solar energy, and electro-medical devices such as defibrillators.

For more information visit www.pickeringrelay.com





