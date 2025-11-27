Industrial hand controller

The HC Series hand controller from APEM is a pre-qualified solution for demanding environments. With its IP67 sealing, robust aluminium housing, and EMC/ESD certification, it ensures safe and intuitive command where standard controls fail. Available in two sizes – small (up to 7 components) and wide (up to 11 components) – this manual controller adapts to a wide range of mobile and remote-operated systems.
A key advantage is the ability to integrate multiple components from APEM’s extensive portfolio, including joysticks, pushbuttons, and toggles. Accessories such as a 5 m connection cable, shoulder strap, and tablet/phone holder make it a complete operator solution.
The product is designed to meet MiL-STD-810G specification and has plug-and-play integration with USB, CANopen, J1939, together with an analogue version. The layout is fully customisable and optional engraving or labelling for traceability and easy identification is available.
The Dual Icon series from APEM is an LED indicator that presents two distinct visual signals within a single unit.
Engineers gain 200 W switching power in Pickering’s Series 68 HV relays with flying leads, ideal for demanding test, medical, and energy applications.
To meet the demand for high-density fast CMOS SRAM, Alliance Memory has introduced a new 32 Mbit device in the 6 x 8 mm 48-ball FBGA package, which offers a wide power supply range from 1,65 to 3,6 V.
Teaser: OKW’s latest tuning knobs, include optional LED illumination, flush-fitting installation, and a main body which is slightly inclined towards the internal axis.
The new RAC20NE-K/277/EPID series from RECOM have a wide 85 to 305 V AC input range and deliver a full 20 W output power without derating.
The RACPRO1 family of PSUs supports a universal DC input voltage range from 430 to 850 V DC, allowing the parts to support renewable energy and microgrid applications.
