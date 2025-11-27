Industrial hand controller

The HC Series hand controller from APEM is a pre-qualified solution for demanding environments. With its IP67 sealing, robust aluminium housing, and EMC/ESD certification, it ensures safe and intuitive command where standard controls fail. Available in two sizes – small (up to 7 components) and wide (up to 11 components) – this manual controller adapts to a wide range of mobile and remote-operated systems.

A key advantage is the ability to integrate multiple components from APEM’s extensive portfolio, including joysticks, pushbuttons, and toggles. Accessories such as a 5 m connection cable, shoulder strap, and tablet/phone holder make it a complete operator solution.

The product is designed to meet MiL-STD-810G specification and has plug-and-play integration with USB, CANopen, J1939, together with an analogue version. The layout is fully customisable and optional engraving or labelling for traceability and easy identification is available.

