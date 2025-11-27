Shock-resistant connector series

ITT Cannon’s CA Bayonet connectors are a versatile and extremely reliable series with a proven ‘reverse bayonet’ coupling design that offers exceptional vibration protection. It is designed to VG95234 specifications and is ideal for a wide variety of applications. The series is available in a number RoHS-compliant plating options with CA Bayonet’s extended commercial portfolio one of the widest and most diverse available.

With rapid mating and unmating through a positive quarter-turn bayonet locking mechanism, CA Bayonet connectors offer exceptional vibration protection. Additionally, they boast IP67/68/69k environmental resistance, shock and vibration proofing, and solvent resistance. With approximately 140 unique contact arrangement options, Cannon CA Bayonet connectors provide extensive versatility for different requirements.

The CA Bayonet series is ideal for applications in heavy and off-road vehicles, defence, rail, industry, military ground vehicles, smart weapons and ordnance, oil and gas, and factory automation and robotics.

