Cylindrical interconnects with multiple configurations

In a world that increasingly demands smarter, faster, smaller electronics, it is easy to overlook the humble connector, and yet, no system, whether robotics, automotive, medical, or heavy industry, runs without a reliable way to move power and signals. Few products embody this reliability quite like Amphenol’s 97 Series cylindrical connectors. Part of the renowned 5015 family of cylindrical interconnects, 97 Series connectors from Amphenol offer an exceptional range of customisation options to meet diverse connectivity needs across multiple industries.
The 97 Series is available in six shell styles and features 128 unique contact arrangements. This broad offering positions the series among the most adaptable connector solutions on the market, with one of the industry’s most comprehensive selections of insert patterns. Users can also choose between solder or crimp termination, solid or split shell construction, and a vast menu of accessories including cable clamps and protective caps.
The series features a voltage range up to 3000 V AC, a current rating from 13 A up to 150 A, contact sizes from 16 – 0 AWG, all with a minimum 500 mating cycle. Balancing performance, reliability, and value, Amphenol’s 97 Series connectors provide an ideal solution for a wide range of applications.
