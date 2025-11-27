Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Cylindrical interconnects with multiple configurations

27 November 2025 Interconnection


In a world that increasingly demands smarter, faster, smaller electronics, it is easy to overlook the humble connector, and yet, no system, whether robotics, automotive, medical, or heavy industry, runs without a reliable way to move power and signals. Few products embody this reliability quite like Amphenol’s 97 Series cylindrical connectors. Part of the renowned 5015 family of cylindrical interconnects, 97 Series connectors from Amphenol offer an exceptional range of customisation options to meet diverse connectivity needs across multiple industries.

The 97 Series is available in six shell styles and features 128 unique contact arrangements. This broad offering positions the series among the most adaptable connector solutions on the market, with one of the industry’s most comprehensive selections of insert patterns. Users can also choose between solder or crimp termination, solid or split shell construction, and a vast menu of accessories including cable clamps and protective caps.

The series features a voltage range up to 3000 V AC, a current rating from 13 A up to 150 A, contact sizes from 16 – 0 AWG, all with a minimum 500 mating cycle. Balancing performance, reliability, and value, Amphenol’s 97 Series connectors provide an ideal solution for a wide range of applications.

For more information contact StarTech Industrial, +27 11 823 1520, sales@startech.co.za, www.startech.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 661 6779
Email: sales@startech.co.za
www: www.startech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Startech Industrial


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Magnetic connectors with 2,54 mm pitch
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
This expansion of the company’s Maxnetic product line delivers next-generation high reliability magnetic connectors designed for use in ever shrinking electronic devices and their applications.

Read more...
Reliable connectivity in harsh environments
Future Electronics Interconnection
The ecomate family of circular, multiway connectors from Amphenol delivers exceptional durability, safety, and versatility for power and signal applications.

Read more...
Trunk line fusion splicer
Interconnection
The JILONG 280T All-Rounder Middle Trunk Line fusion splicer is a rugged, high-performance fibre optic fusion tool engineered for core networks, FTTx, and access infrastructure.

Read more...
Understanding and controlling impedance in high-speed interconnects
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
[Sponsored] As data rates move well into the hundreds of gigabits per second, success increasingly depends on an invisible but critical factor: impedance.

Read more...
Low profile spring-loaded connectors
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced the introduction of low-profile, surface mount additions to its 2 mm pitch spring-loaded connector range.

Read more...
Prefitted junction box solutions
Interconnection
Prepopulated junction boxes in popular terminal configurations, such as single- and three-phase, enhance convenience for both electrical wholesalers and contractors.

Read more...
Bulgin unveils new range of sustainable connectors
Avnet Abacus Interconnection
The Standard Vitalis Buccaneer range of waterproof connectors is a bio-based alternative to Bulgin’s flagship series, the Standard Buccaneer, offering the same technical performance with improved sustainability.

Read more...
Possible copper cable crisis looms as global demand soars
Interconnection
With the world requiring up to 3 billion metric tons of copper by 2050 to support green energy transitions and developing nations’ infrastructure, far exceeding the 23 million metric tons mined in 2024, pressure on supply chains is mounting.

Read more...
High-reliability spring-loaded interconnects
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
These springs from Mill-Max are drop-in replacements for the standard springs, requiring no changes to the form or fit of the existing spring-loaded pins.

Read more...
Anoison PCB mount connectors for high-performance applications
Conical Technologies Interconnection
With its wide selection, Anoison provides PCB mount connectors that combine precision, durability, and cost-effectiveness across industries.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved