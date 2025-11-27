SBC with 12 TOPS computing power

27 November 2025





The QSM560DR series is Quectel’s multi-mode 5G smart control panel with built-in Ubuntu/Android/Windows operating system based on the Quectel SG560D series smart module. With high-performance built-in via the QCM6490/QCS6490 64-bit octa-core processors and AdrenoTM 643 GPU, it is ideal for both industrial and consumer applications requiring high data rates, high edge computing powers, and multiple multimedia functions.

The QSM560DR supports 3GPP Release 15 specification, both 5G NSA and SA modes with 4G/3G fallback, Wi-Fi 6E & DBS, Wi-Fi 2 x 2 MU-MIMO and Bluetooth 5.2. It also supports 5G & LTE multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) technology.

Utilising multiple antennas simultaneously on the same frequency band at the receiver end significantly reduces errors and optimises the data transfer rate. The module also combines high-speed wireless connectivity with embedded multi-constellation and high-sensitivity GNSS (GPS/GLONASS/BDS/NavIC/Galileo/QZSS/SBAS) receivers for positioning.

A rich set of interfaces (such as HDMI, eDP, Ethernet, USB, CAN, RS-232, and RS485) combined with 12 TOPS computing power extends the applicability of QSM560DR to a wide range of M2M edge computing use cases including robots, smart retail, smart industrial parks, smart safety, and industrial use cases.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





