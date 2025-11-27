AI-ready embedded SBC

27 November 2025 AI & ML

Grinn recently launched a compact but powerful single-board computer, which will help embedded device manufacturers meet the mounting pressure to take sophisticated and AI-ready new products to market quickly.

The new Grinn GenioBoard is a full-featured SBC in a standard 87 x 56 mm form factor, providing all the communications, graphics and power interfaces needed to access the capabilities of the Grinn GenioSOM-700 or Grinn GenioSOM-510 systems-on-module (SOMs). These products are currently the industry’s smallest SOMs to be based on the MediaTek Genio family of applications processors, which feature multiple Arm Cortex-A cores, a graphics processing unit, and a neural processing unit for AI applications.

The launch of the Grinn GenioBoard comes in response to demand from embedded device OEMs worldwide for more application-ready hardware. New contours in the competitive landscape are emerging, requiring OEMs to experiment rapidly with AI and machine learning technologies. At the same time, many manufacturers are reporting that development cycles, which traditionally extended for two to three years, have today contracted to less than 12 months.

In this context, OEMs’ development teams cannot afford to spend precious months on developing the compute hardware and custom Linux operating system on which their application will run from scratch. They need a ready-made compute platform, and the flexibility to quickly add capabilities such as an AI inference engine and wireless communications modules. The use of application-ready hardware frees developers to use their limited development window to implement the core application in which the OEM specialises.

“The Grinn GenioBoard provides the ideal tool to help OEM design engineers to thrive in the new, more time-pressured environment that they find themselves in,” said Robert Otręba, CEO of Grinn. “It not only gives them an incredibly powerful MediaTek processor and all the fast interfaces they will need, Grinn also supports the hardware with essential software to get applications up and running. This includes a Linux operating system and the Thistle Security Platform for cybersecurity protection. While other developers will be struggling to get custom hardware ready for the market, users of the GenioBoard can be working on their application’s software from day one.”

Unlike SBCs in the same form factor from competitors such as Raspberry Pi, the Grinn GenioBoard provides a ready-made embedded computing system which OEMs can use in production designs. Grinn also provides OEMs with the flexibility to adapt the hardware to meet specific requirements. The board includes M.2 interfaces to external hardware devices such as an AI accelerator, and a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and cellular wireless communications module.

The SBC also includes:

• Raspberry Pi HAT-compatible interface.

• HDMI and DisplayPort interfaces.

• 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet PHY with RGMII interface.

• Two USB-A 2.0 and two USB-A 3.0 interfaces.

• USB-C to UART interfaces.

• Two 4-lane CSI camera interfaces.

• 4GB RAM and 16GB eMMC.

For more information visit www.grinn-global.com





