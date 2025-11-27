Categories

Computer/Embedded Technology



High-performance µC series

27 November 2025 Computer/Embedded Technology

GigaDevice has announced the official launch of the GD32F503/505 high-performance series of 32-bit general-purpose microcontrollers. This release significantly strengthens its product portfolio based on the Arm Cortex-M33 core, adding a new powerhouse to the GD32 MCU high-performance lineup. The series features flexible memory configurations, high integration, and built-in security functions, providing a solid foundation for high-performance computing.

It is well-suited for a wide range of applications, including digital power supplies, industrial automation, motor control, robotic vacuum cleaners, BMS, and humanoid robots. The GD32F503/505 series MCUs are now available as samples and development boards are available on request, with mass production due to begin in December.

Higher frequency for superior performance

The GD32F503/505 series chips utilise the Arm Cortex-M33 high-performance core. The GD32F505 operates at a frequency of 280 MHz, while the GD32F503 runs at 252 MHz. Leveraging the efficient Armv8-M architecture, these chips feature an advanced DSP hardware accelerator and a single-precision floating-point unit. The GD32F503/505 series delivers exceptional performance, achieving up to 4,10 CoreMark/MHz and 1,51 DMIPS/MHz.

The series is equipped with up to 1024 kB of Flash and 192 kB of SRAM. Users can flexibly allocate Code-Flash, Data-Flash, and SRAM location through scatter loading based on their specific application scenarios. This feature allows users to tailor resources according to their needs, enabling optimal configuration for complex industrial control and consumer electronics applications, which significantly enhances design flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

The GD32F503/505 series integrates a rich set of peripheral resources, including three ADCs with a sampling rate of up to 3 Msps (supporting up to 25 channels), one fast comparator, and one DAC, enabling features such as rapid protection. It also supports up to three SPIs, two I2Ss, two I2Cs, three USARTs, two UARTs, two CAN-FDs, and one USBFS interface, facilitating seamless connectivity with various external devices.

The series also features a robust timing system, comprising one 32-bit general-purpose timer, five 16-bit general-purpose timers, two 16-bit basic timers, and two 16-bit PWM advanced timers. This upgraded system provides precise and flexible waveform control along with powerful protection mechanisms, adapted for applications such as digital power supplies and motor control.

The GD32F503/505 series devices incorporate enhanced electromagnetic compatibility and reliability design, delivering outstanding overall performance and long service life. They also feature high-level ESD protection, supporting contact discharge up to 8 kV and air discharge up to 15 kV.

The GD32F503/505 series MCU implements a comprehensive chip-level security architecture, providing a Secure Boot and Secure Firmware Update (SBSFU) platform. Combined with hardware security features such as user secure storage areas, they enable multi-level protection of code and data, supporting firmware upgrades, integrity and authenticity verification, and anti-rollback checks. These devices feature a built-in hardware security engine integrating SHA-256 hash algorithms, AES-128/256 encryption algorithms, and a True Random Number Generator (TRNG). Additionally, each device has a unique independent UID, providing a unique guarantee for device authentication and lifecycle management.

The GD32 series features a full-chain development ecosystem, providing seamless support for project implementation. GigaDevice offers the free GD32 Embedded Builder IDE, GD-LINK debugging and download tools, and the versatile GD32 All-In-One Programmer. Leading industry tool providers such as Arm KEIL, IAR, and SEGGER also offer comprehensive support for this series.


Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Email: sales@nuvisionelec.co.za
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
NuVision Electronics


