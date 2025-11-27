Octa-core smart development board

The QuecPi Alpha smart development board from Quectel is based on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 high-performance 64-bit octa-core processor with up to 12,15 TOPS computing power and Qualcomm Adreno 642L/643 GPU. The board has 8 GB LPDDR4X of embedded RAM and can be used with an external eMMC and SSD. Compatible with the well-known Raspberry Pi, it is fully open-source in terms of integrated hardware and software.
The product comes with a USB Type-C power supply interface and supports 2,4G and 5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Dual display outputs are available which makes the product suitable for high data rates, multimedia functions, and computing power in industrial and consumer applications.
The development board supports Linux/Ubuntu operating systems and is ideal for applications in edge computing, robotics, industrial control, multimedia terminals, digital billboards, smart safety, and industrial-grade PDAs.
