100ZR evaluation added to test instruments

27 November 2025 Test & Measurement





Anritsu Corporation has added 100ZR coherent optical transceiver evaluation to its portable Network Master Pro MT1040A/MT1000A testers, enabling comprehensive communication performance testing for the next-generation 100ZR standard (QSFP28) as part of network verification, installation, and maintenance.

As a next‑generation optical transmission standard, 100ZR reduces power consumption and lowers costs to facilitate deployment of advanced data centre interconnects (DCI) and access networks. Adding this new function streamlines quality verification for 100ZR optical transmission and supports construction of reliable networks.

Furthermore, the time-series visualisation function, which is already available for 100G Ethernet and OTU4 testing, can now be used for 100ZR as well. Combining these tests allows detailed verification of the coherent transmission quality of 100ZR transceivers.

