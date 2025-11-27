100ZR evaluation added to test instruments

Anritsu Corporation has added 100ZR coherent optical transceiver evaluation to its portable Network Master Pro MT1040A/MT1000A testers, enabling comprehensive communication performance testing for the next-generation 100ZR standard (QSFP28) as part of network verification, installation, and maintenance.
As a next‑generation optical transmission standard, 100ZR reduces power consumption and lowers costs to facilitate deployment of advanced data centre interconnects (DCI) and access networks. Adding this new function streamlines quality verification for 100ZR optical transmission and supports construction of reliable networks.
Furthermore, the time-series visualisation function, which is already available for 100G Ethernet and OTU4 testing, can now be used for 100ZR as well. Combining these tests allows detailed verification of the coherent transmission quality of 100ZR transceivers.
Multichannel digitisers Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
Spectrum Instrumentation has released new flagship digitisers with 12-bit resolution and a maximum of 6 channels at 10 GS/s or 12 channels at 5 GS/s acquisition speed.
Read more...Precise DC power analysis Conical Technologies
Test & Measurement
The ITECH IT2705 DC power analyser is designed to help engineers and researchers capture it all, from the tiniest deep sleep currents to the highest peak operating loads.
Read more...What is a JTAG connector? Spectrum Concepts
Test & Measurement
JTAG was originally created to test for common problems, but lately, it has become a way of configuring devices.
Read more...SIGLENT launches new 8 GHz DSO Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
SIGLENT has unveiled the enhanced SDS7000A/AP models, building on the success of its SDS7000A high-resolution digital oscilloscope series.
Read more...Multi-functional high-res oscilloscopes Coral-i Solutions
Test & Measurement
RIGOL Technologies has launched two powerful additions to its oscilloscope portfolio that are tailored to meet the growing challenges of power electronics, automotive systems, and high-speed digital designs.
Read more...Analysing magnetic fields Accutronics
Test & Measurement
The engineers at Narda Safety Test Solutions have achieved a breakthrough in isotropic measurement and analysis of low-frequency magnetic fields in the form of their latest digital H-field probe.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.