Generative AOI programming

Mycronic’s PCB Assembly Solution division has announced the launch of GenI, an industry first solution designed to liberate electronics manufacturers from the complexities of traditional Automated Optical Inspection programming. GenI empowers users to introduce new products in just 10 minutes compared to several hours with conventional AOI systems, without requiring any AOI programming skills.
The system solves the core challenge of time-consuming AOI programming, offering true 3D metrology inspection and full measurement traceability. Mycronic is the only AOI supplier with direct access to pick-and-place programs, enabling full metrology inspection. With this new software solution, inspection reliability is no longer dependent on programmer skill or experience.
“GenI is more than a technical breakthrough – it is a strategic leap for manufacturers and stakeholders alike. By removing the barriers of AOI programming and enabling rapid, reliable inspection, we are empowering our customers to accelerate innovation and maximise operational efficiency,” said Alexia Vey, product manager inspection, PCB Assembly Solutions.
Key features of the system include:
• Automatic AOI program generation.
• AI-powered, library-free inspection.
• Inspection program based on first assembled board.
• Full metrology inspection offering inspection traceability.
GenI is currently the only solution on the market offering all-in-one zero programming, true 3D measurement, and traceability.
