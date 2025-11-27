Smart RFID labelling

27 November 2025 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

In today’s electronics-engineering and manufacturing environments, the ability to identify, track and trace assets quickly and accurately is increasingly critical. Brady’s ‘RFID Labels/Smart Labelling’ offering, positions itself as a turnkey way to attach a digitally-enabled identity to physical assets. This enables remote reading, real-time visibility, and enhanced operational efficiency.

Brady’s RFID ecosystem comprises four components:

• Industrial-grade RFID labels that stick to assets and deliver suitable read range in challenging environments.

• RFID printers so labels can be created in-house, on demand.

• Readers (fixed or handheld) to capture the RFID-tagged labels’ data via apps or integrated software.

• Software integration to tie the label/reader system into a company’s existing ICT/OT infrastructure.

From an manufacturing perspective, the move from traditional barcode labels or visual tags to RFID-enabled labelling brings two notable advantages:

• No line-of-sight required: Unlike barcodes which must be oriented and visible, RFID labels can be read at a distance, simultaneously, and without precise alignment. Brady claims read ranges of up to 15 m for multiple assets at once.

• Fit for harsh or complex environments: In electronics manufacturing you may have ESD-sensitive areas, metal structures, equipment racks, and dynamic storage. Brady’s solution is accessible even in environments that are considered challenging for most other labels and readers.

The adoption of RFID labelling presents a tangible step toward full digitalisation of asset-flows, traceability, and optimisation.

For more information contact Brady South Africa, +27 11 704 3295 , africa@bradycorp.com, www.bradysouthafrica.com





