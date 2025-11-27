TDK launches DRIVE

TDK Corporation has launched Trusted Positioning DRIVE, an integrated GNSS and INS software solution, designed for advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS), robotic, and off-road vehicle platforms. DRIVE provides centimetre to decimetre level accuracy in real-world environments where GNSS alone is unreliable, providing customers the ability to scale and commercialise advanced control technologies economically.
High-end inertial navigation systems deliver the accuracy needed for control, but their price and hardware complexity are not feasible or practical to scale. On the other hand, basic telematics are affordable, but not reliable or responsive enough for autonomy. DRIVE bridges this gap with a right-sized navigation solution, achieving the reliability needed to deploy advanced platforms without requiring expensive perception sensors.
“Next-generation vehicles and machines need positioning that is accurate, available and affordable for commercialisation of advanced control systems,” said Chris Goodall, president of Trusted Positioning. “With DRIVE, we are giving customers a flexible embedded software solution that can be deployed across a wide range of platforms, helping them accelerate innovation in autonomy, ADAS, and robotics.”
Main applications of DRIVE include:
• Driver-assist platforms that need stable positioning through tunnels, bridges, and urban canyons.
• Industrial and off-road vehicles, construction sites, agriculture, or GNSS compromised environments.
• Logistics applications requiring lane- or sidewalk-level positioning accuracy.
