Embit signs NeoMesh wireless protocol stack licensing agreement

27 November 2025





NeoCortec, manufacturer of ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh networking protocol stack, has announced that Italian wireless module manufacturer, Embit, has signed a NeoMesh software licensing agreement. The agreement enables Embit to offer fully customised module solutions with integrated NeoMesh wireless protocol stack that leverage NeoMesh’s ultra-low power consumption and exceptional scalability.

Comments Fabio Bonizzi, CEO at Embit, “After initially partnering with Neocortec on the development of our first 2,4 GHz LoRa module using the NeoMesh software stack – and subsequently the dual-band (sub-GHz/2,4 GHz) embedded LoRa-enabled NeoMesh wireless network module and LoRaWAN stack – we are now excited to be able to provide fully customised solutions using NeoMesh. This offers our customers a significant competitive advantage through improved efficiency and flexibility.”

Thomas Steen Halkier, CEO at NeoCortec, adds, “We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Embit. We are delighted that they have fully embraced our NeoMesh technology and are now able to offer customised solutions with NeoMesh across their whole product range.”

