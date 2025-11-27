High-performance Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module

The FCU741R is a high-performance Wi-Fi 4 module launched by Quectel, supporting 2,4 and 5 GHz frequencies which can be used for WLAN connection. With an ultra-compact size of 13 x 12,2 x 2,25 mm, the module optimises the size and cost for end-products, which fully meets the demands of size-sensitive applications. Designed with a reliable USB 2.0 interface, the module can ensure high sensitivity in environments with a high level of interference. Maximum data throughput of the module is 150 Mbps.
The module supports two antenna designs: first generation RF coaxial connector and pin antenna interface. Surface-mount technology makes the FCU741R an ideal solution for durable and rugged designs. The low profile and small size of the LCC package ensure that it can be easily embedded into size-constrained applications to provide reliable connectivity. The advanced package and the laser-engraved label with better heat dissipation and indelible markings allow for large-scale automated manufacturing, which has strict requirements in terms of cost and efficiency.
TDK launches DRIVE, a platform designed to unlock control-grade accuracy for advanced vehicle platforms without perception sensors.
The AD9361 from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications.
Designed on a 0,15 µm GaN-on-SiC process, Macom's 35 W high-power amplifier delivers a perfect blend of efficiency and resilience.
The DLA.01 DECT ceramic loop antenna from Taoglas is a miniature edge mounted antenna designed for compact devices with minimal space availability.
The AM6000 series of MMIC RF switches from Mercury Systems are characterised by their wide operating bandwidth, high linearity, and compact size.
Ambiq Micro has announced the Apollo510 Lite System-on-Chip Series, the newest member of its Apollo5 family designed to meet the growing demand for always-on intelligence at the edge.
MIKROE's NB IoT 6 Click is a compact add-on development board that delivers reliable narrowband IoT connectivity for embedded applications.
ITT Cannon's CA Bayonet connectors are a versatile and extremely reliable series with a proven 'reverse bayonet' coupling design that offers exceptional vibration protection.
The QSM560DR series is Quectel's multi-mode 5G smart control panel with built-in Ubuntu/Android/Windows operating system based on the Quectel SG560D series smart module.
