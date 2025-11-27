High-performance Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module

27 November 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





The FCU741R is a high-performance Wi-Fi 4 module launched by Quectel, supporting 2,4 and 5 GHz frequencies which can be used for WLAN connection. With an ultra-compact size of 13 x 12,2 x 2,25 mm , the module optimises the size and cost for end-products, which fully meets the demands of size-sensitive applications. Designed with a reliable USB 2.0 interface, the module can ensure high sensitivity in environments with a high level of interference. Maximum data throughput of the module is 150 Mbps.

The module supports two antenna designs: first generation RF coaxial connector and pin antenna interface. Surface-mount technology makes the FCU741R an ideal solution for durable and rugged designs. The low profile and small size of the LCC package ensure that it can be easily embedded into size-constrained applications to provide reliable connectivity. The advanced package and the laser-engraved label with better heat dissipation and indelible markings allow for large-scale automated manufacturing, which has strict requirements in terms of cost and efficiency.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





