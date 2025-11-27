RF agile transceiver

The AD9361 from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications. Its programmability and wideband capability make it ideal for a broad range of transceiver applications. The device combines an RF front end with a flexible mixed-signal baseband section and integrated frequency synthesizers.

The AD9361 receiver LO operates from 70 MHz to 6,0 GHz and the transmitter LO operates from 47 MHz to 6,0 GHz range, covering most licensed and unlicensed bands. Channel bandwidths from less than 200 kHz to 56 MHz are supported.

The two independent direct conversion receivers have excellent noise figures and linearity. Each RX subsystem includes independent AGC, dc offset correction, quadrature correction, and digital filtering, thereby eliminating the need for these functions in the digital baseband. The AD9361 also has flexible manual gain modes that can be externally controlled.

The IC is controlled via a standard 4-wire serial port and four real-time I/O control pins, and comprehensive power-down modes are included to minimise power consumption during normal use.

