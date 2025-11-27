The AD9361 from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications. Its programmability and wideband capability make it ideal for a broad range of transceiver applications. The device combines an RF front end with a flexible mixed-signal baseband section and integrated frequency synthesizers.
The AD9361 receiver LO operates from 70 MHz to 6,0 GHz and the transmitter LO operates from 47 MHz to 6,0 GHz range, covering most licensed and unlicensed bands. Channel bandwidths from less than 200 kHz to 56 MHz are supported.
The two independent direct conversion receivers have excellent noise figures and linearity. Each RX subsystem includes independent AGC, dc offset correction, quadrature correction, and digital filtering, thereby eliminating the need for these functions in the digital baseband. The AD9361 also has flexible manual gain modes that can be externally controlled.
The IC is controlled via a standard 4-wire serial port and four real-time I/O control pins, and comprehensive power-down modes are included to minimise power consumption during normal use.
Designed on a 0,15 µm GaN-on-SiC process, Macom’s 35 W high-power amplifier delivers a perfect blend of efficiency and resilience.
The DLA.01 DECT ceramic loop antenna from Taoglas is a miniature edge mounted antenna designed for compact devices with minimal space availability.
The AM6000 series of MMIC RF switches from Mercury Systems are characterised by their wide operating bandwidth, high linearity, and compact size.
Ambiq Micro has announced the Apollo510 Lite System-on-Chip Series, the newest member of its Apollo5 family designed to meet the growing demand for always-on intelligence at the edge.
MIKROE’s NB IoT 6 Click is a compact add-on development board that delivers reliable narrowband IoT connectivity for embedded applications.
ITT Cannon’s CA Bayonet connectors are a versatile and extremely reliable series with a proven ‘reverse bayonet’ coupling design that offers exceptional vibration protection.
