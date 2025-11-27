Categories

Power MOSFET in a PowerFLAT package

27 November 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management


In today’s power electronics world – whether for telecom infrastructure, datacentres, solar micro-inverters, or industrial SMPS – components that combine high-voltage capability with low conduction and switching losses are essential. The ST8L60N065DM9 from STMicroelectronics is a compelling entry in this space: a 600 V N-channel Super-Junction power MOSFET that offers excellent performance in a compact surface-mount package.

The device’s 600 V drain-to-source voltage rating fits many high-voltage applications. It exhibits a low on-resistance of typically 51 mΩ, and has a high continuous current capability of 39 A at a temperature of 25°C. The device is packaged in a PowerFLAT 8×8 HV surface mount footprint, making for compact board layout and good thermal performance.

For designers working on high-voltage, high-efficiency power conversion, the ST8L60N065DM9 offers a compelling combination of capability, efficiency, and compactness.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


