Power MOSFET in a PowerFLAT package

In today’s power electronics world – whether for telecom infrastructure, datacentres, solar micro-inverters, or industrial SMPS – components that combine high-voltage capability with low conduction and switching losses are essential. The ST8L60N065DM9 from STMicroelectronics is a compelling entry in this space: a 600 V N-channel Super-Junction power MOSFET that offers excellent performance in a compact surface-mount package.
The device’s 600 V drain-to-source voltage rating fits many high-voltage applications. It exhibits a low on-resistance of typically 51 mΩ, and has a high continuous current capability of 39 A at a temperature of 25°C. The device is packaged in a PowerFLAT 8×8 HV surface mount footprint, making for compact board layout and good thermal performance.
For designers working on high-voltage, high-efficiency power conversion, the ST8L60N065DM9 offers a compelling combination of capability, efficiency, and compactness.
Power the always-on edge AI Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Ambiq Micro has announced the Apollo510 Lite System-on-Chip Series, the newest member of its Apollo5 family designed to meet the growing demand for always-on intelligence at the edge.
Read more...Processor with attached NPU Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices.
Read more...Rugged PSU for challenging conditions Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Built for rugged reliability, the Mibbo MFC Series delivers stable, efficient power in environments where moisture, dust, and temperature extremes are everyday challenges.
Read more...ABB’s Mission to Zero drives South Africa’s energy transition ABB Electrification Products
Power Electronics / Power Management
ABB Electrification is charting a bold path towards a net-zero future with its Mission to Zero programme, a blueprint that combines energy efficiency, electrification, and digital innovation to accelerate the transition to clean energy.
Read more...Energy harvesting using a battery-less IoT system NuVision Electronics
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Energy Harvesting plays an essential role in the foundation of ambient IoT, a new generation of ultra-low power connected devices that operate by drawing energy from their environment instead of relying on traditional batteries.
Read more...Driving power, defining performance Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay’s portfolio of inductors, current sense resistors, and MOSFETs provides a comprehensive solution for intelligent power management.
