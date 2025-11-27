GaN power amplifier

MACOM’s CMPA0335030F GaN MMIC power amplifier stands out in an era where broadband power, efficiency, and ruggedisation define success in RF system design. Designed on a 0,15 µm GaN-on-SiC process, this 35 W high-power amplifier delivers the blend of efficiency and resilience demanded by today’s radar, electronic warfare, and broadband communications platforms.
Covering a 0,3 to 3,5 GHz span, the device supports both defence and commercial spectrum needs with impressive uniformity. It produces 35 W saturated output power, with 14 dB large-signal gain and up to 40% power-added efficiency (PAE) under continuous-wave (CW) conditions. Small-signal gain reaches a solid 18 dB, while input and output return losses of -12 dB and -10 dB respectively simplify front-end matching challenges.
With a rated junction temperature of 225°C and robust grounding via a full RF/DC/thermal base flange, it is well suited for size, weight, power, and cost-constrained system designs.
