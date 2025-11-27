GaN power amplifier

27 November 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





MACOM’s CMPA0335030F GaN MMIC power amplifier stands out in an era where broadband power, efficiency, and ruggedisation define success in RF system design. Designed on a 0,15 µm GaN-on-SiC process, this 35 W high-power amplifier delivers the blend of efficiency and resilience demanded by today’s radar, electronic warfare, and broadband communications platforms.

Covering a 0,3 to 3,5 GHz span, the device supports both defence and commercial spectrum needs with impressive uniformity. It produces 35 W saturated output power, with 14 dB large-signal gain and up to 40% power-added efficiency (PAE) under continuous-wave (CW) conditions. Small-signal gain reaches a solid 18 dB, while input and output return losses of -12 dB and -10 dB respectively simplify front-end matching challenges.

With a rated junction temperature of 225°C and robust grounding via a full RF/DC/thermal base flange, it is well suited for size, weight, power, and cost-constrained system designs.

Credit(s)

RFiber Solutions





