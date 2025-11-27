Silicon Labs’ Simplicity AI-enabled SDK
27 November 2025
Design Automation
At its Works With Summit in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs unveiled a new way it is helping developers and their AI agents collaborate. Having their legacy on delivering trusted and flexible software – Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Sub-GHz, Sidewalk, Z-Wave, Thread, and Matter stacks – the company is now taking its next bold step by incorporating its Simplicity AI-enabled SDK.
Development is entering an era where artificial intelligence is not just a tool, but a collaborator. AI agents are writing code, debugging, and optimising systems alongside human developers. That is why the Simplicity AI SDK has been introduced. This new AI-enabled software development suite is designed to work seamlessly with both people and AI.
At the core of the Simplicity AI SDK is dynamic context engineering – giving AI the right context, at the right time, to accelerate every step of development. Whether starting a new project, integrating components, or debugging a device in the field, the Simplicity AI SDK provides structured, machine-readable information enabling teams to move faster and build better.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/3LmSW0I
