Accelerate development of AI-enabled embedded systems

27 November 2025 Design Automation





CodeFusion Studio (CFS) is a modern embedded software development platform aimed at accelerating the creation of AI-enabled embedded systems. Built on top of Visual Studio Code, it provides a unified IDE-centric workflow that spans from system planning and configuration through to AI model integration, deployment, multi-core orchestration, and debugging.

Some of the standout features of CodeFusion Studio include:

Embedded AI workflow integration – developers can import their own AI model (via GUI or CLI), automatically check compatibility with ADI processors and microcontrollers, profile runtime performance (including latency and power) using Zephyr-based tools, and generate optimised inference-ready code directly within the IDE.

System-level orchestration – enables visual allocation of memory, peripherals, and inter-core data flows across multiple cores/devices.

Graphical resource allocation provides a wizard-based setup to guide configuration of pins, clocks, and power modes.

Multicore debugging & diagnostics to allow developers to view RTOS threads and cross-core interactions, and debug multiple cores from a single debugger/IDE.

CodeFusion Studio supports a variety of ADI’s processors, microcontrollers and DSPs.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/485W1v1





