Accelerate development of AI-enabled embedded systems
27 November 2025
Design Automation
CodeFusion Studio (CFS) is a modern embedded software development platform aimed at accelerating the creation of AI-enabled embedded systems. Built on top of Visual Studio Code, it provides a unified IDE-centric workflow that spans from system planning and configuration through to AI model integration, deployment, multi-core orchestration, and debugging.
Some of the standout features of CodeFusion Studio include:
Embedded AI workflow integration – developers can import their own AI model (via GUI or CLI), automatically check compatibility with ADI processors and microcontrollers, profile runtime performance (including latency and power) using Zephyr-based tools, and generate optimised inference-ready code directly within the IDE.
System-level orchestration – enables visual allocation of memory, peripherals, and inter-core data flows across multiple cores/devices.
Graphical resource allocation provides a wizard-based setup to guide configuration of pins, clocks, and power modes.
Multicore debugging & diagnostics to allow developers to view RTOS threads and cross-core interactions, and debug multiple cores from a single debugger/IDE.
CodeFusion Studio supports a variety of ADI’s processors, microcontrollers and DSPs.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/485W1v1
Further reading:
Silicon Labs’ Simplicity AI-enabled SDK
Design Automation
Silicon Labs recently unveiled a new way it is helping developers and their AI agents collaborate through its Simplicity AI SDK.
Read more...
STM32CubeIDE for Visual Studio Code
Design Automation
STM32CubeIDE has moved from prerelease to official release marking a milestone in the deployment of STM32CubeIDE for Visual Studio Code.
Read more...
Siemens’ software selected for verification and validation
ASIC Design Services
Design Automation
Siemens Digital Industries Software recently announced that Veloce Strato CS and Veloce proFPGA CS have been deployed at Arm, a longtime user of Veloce, as part of its design flow for Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems.
Read more...
Enhanced graphics on STM32U3
Design Automation
ST has introduced a new program designed specifically for users working with its mainstream STM32 MCUs, including STM32C0, U0, WBA, and U3 series.
Read more...
Semicon Summit 2025 - Dubai: Direct access to global chipmakers, built for Africa’s engineering needs
Design Automation
[Sponsored] The future of South Africa’s technology ecosystem depends on deeper integration with global supply chains and tighter alignment with semiconductor manufacturers. That alignment takes presence, interaction, and shared focus on real systems.
Read more...
Siemens unveils groundbreaking Tessent AnalogTest software
ASIC Design Services
Design Automation
Siemens Digital Industries Software recently introduced Tessent AnalogTest software - an innovative solution that reduces pattern generation time for analogue circuit tests from months to days.
Read more...
STM32Cube MCU package for STM32WBA
Design Automation
The STM32CubeWBA utility gathers in one single package all generic embedded software components required to develop an application on STM32WBA series microcontrollers.
Read more...
Why LabVIEW is critical to South Africa’s automation future
Design Automation
[Sponsored] In a world increasingly defined by connected systems, edge intelligence, and accelerating automation, the ability to build scalable, responsive, and maintainable engineering applications has never been more essential, and at the heart of this evolution lies LabVIEW.
Read more...
Take analogue designs from idea to reality
Design Automation
Bringing your analogue design ideas to life is simple with Microchip’s Analog Development Tool Ecosystem, part of its extensive range of solutions for both analogue and digital engineers.
Read more...
Accurate power estimation
Design Automation
AMD Power Design Manager 2025.1 is now available – with support for AMD Versal AI Edge and Prime Series Gen 2 SoCs and production support for AMD Spartan UltraScale+ devices.
Read more...