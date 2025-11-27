Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Design Automation



Print this page printer friendly version

STM32CubeIDE for Visual Studio Code

27 November 2025 Design Automation


STM32CubeIDE has moved from prerelease to official release marking a milestone in the deployment of STM32CubeIDE for Visual Studio Code. User migration is automatic with all VSCode users working with the 2.x release track will migrate to the 3.x version of the extensions.

Developers who previously relied on the 2.x version, and who used to have a single STM32 for Visual Studio Code extension, will now find around fifteen STM32 extensions available. This extension split paves the way to greater installation flexibility and improved maintainability.

The new VS Code extension version also removes the CubeCLT dependency. Instead, the cube bundle manager has been introduced that automatically downloads, installs, and updates CLI tools and STM32 device support. Developers no longer need to install a full new CubeCLT package to access the latest compiler or benefit from the latest STM32 device support.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/49Mj3bv




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Silicon Labs’ Simplicity AI-enabled SDK
Design Automation
Silicon Labs recently unveiled a new way it is helping developers and their AI agents collaborate through its Simplicity AI SDK.

Read more...
Accelerate development of AI-enabled embedded systems
Design Automation
ADI’s CodeFusion Studio (CFS) is a modern embedded software development platform aimed at accelerating the creation of AI-enabled embedded systems.

Read more...
Siemens’ software selected for verification and validation
ASIC Design Services Design Automation
Siemens Digital Industries Software recently announced that Veloce Strato CS and Veloce proFPGA CS have been deployed at Arm, a longtime user of Veloce, as part of its design flow for Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems.

Read more...
Enhanced graphics on STM32U3
Design Automation
ST has introduced a new program designed specifically for users working with its mainstream STM32 MCUs, including STM32C0, U0, WBA, and U3 series.

Read more...
Semicon Summit 2025 - Dubai: Direct access to global chipmakers, built for Africa’s engineering needs
Design Automation
[Sponsored] The future of South Africa’s technology ecosystem depends on deeper integration with global supply chains and tighter alignment with semiconductor manufacturers. That alignment takes presence, interaction, and shared focus on real systems.

Read more...
Siemens unveils groundbreaking Tessent AnalogTest software
ASIC Design Services Design Automation
Siemens Digital Industries Software recently introduced Tessent AnalogTest software - an innovative solution that reduces pattern generation time for analogue circuit tests from months to days.

Read more...
STM32Cube MCU package for STM32WBA
Design Automation
The STM32CubeWBA utility gathers in one single package all generic embedded software components required to develop an application on STM32WBA series microcontrollers.

Read more...
Why LabVIEW is critical to South Africa’s automation future
Design Automation
[Sponsored] In a world increasingly defined by connected systems, edge intelligence, and accelerating automation, the ability to build scalable, responsive, and maintainable engineering applications has never been more essential, and at the heart of this evolution lies LabVIEW.

Read more...
Take analogue designs from idea to reality
Design Automation
Bringing your analogue design ideas to life is simple with Microchip’s Analog Development Tool Ecosystem, part of its extensive range of solutions for both analogue and digital engineers.

Read more...
Accurate power estimation
Design Automation
AMD Power Design Manager 2025.1 is now available – with support for AMD Versal AI Edge and Prime Series Gen 2 SoCs and production support for AMD Spartan UltraScale+ devices.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved