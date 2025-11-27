STM32CubeIDE for Visual Studio Code
27 November 2025
Design Automation
STM32CubeIDE has moved from prerelease to official release marking a milestone in the deployment of STM32CubeIDE for Visual Studio Code. User migration is automatic with all VSCode users working with the 2.x release track will migrate to the 3.x version of the extensions.
Developers who previously relied on the 2.x version, and who used to have a single STM32 for Visual Studio Code extension, will now find around fifteen STM32 extensions available. This extension split paves the way to greater installation flexibility and improved maintainability.
The new VS Code extension version also removes the CubeCLT dependency. Instead, the cube bundle manager has been introduced that automatically downloads, installs, and updates CLI tools and STM32 device support. Developers no longer need to install a full new CubeCLT package to access the latest compiler or benefit from the latest STM32 device support.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/49Mj3bv
