Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Ultra-low-power Arm Cortex MCU with FPU

27 November 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

STMicroelectronics expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices. Compared to previous generations, the STM32U3 offers greater power efficiency in run mode.

This iteration is the first STM32 based on near-threshold design, which drastically reduces the dynamic consumption of the final application. Based on near-threshold voltage technology, the STM32U3 devices reduce the active consumption down to 10µA/MHz, resulting in a far longer battery life for any application.

The series is based on an Arm Cortex-M33 core with 256 kB of RAM and 1 MB of dual bank Flash and operate at up to 96 MHz. Robust security is a priority on the series to safeguard sensitive applications with several protection mechanisms integrated for embedded Flash memory and SRAM, including readout protection, write protection, secure proprietary code readout protection, secure/hide protection areas.

These devices also offer two 12-bit ADCs (2,5 MS/s), two comparators, two operational amplifiers, two DAC channels, an internal voltage reference buffer, a low-power RTC, three general-purpose 32-bit timers, one 16-bit PWM timer dedicated to motor control, three general-purpose 16-bit timers, two basic 16-bit timers, and up to four 16-bit low-power timers.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

RF agile transceiver
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361 from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications.

Read more...
Could the EU’s Cyber Resilience Act affect your electronics manufacturing business?
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice
South African companies exporting IoT devices to the European Union face a significant regulatory shift with the Cyber Resilience Act becoming mandatory in December 2027.

Read more...
Processor with attached NPU
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices.

Read more...
Powering the future of embedded control
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
As the demand for intelligent, connected, and energy-efficient systems grows, embedded engineers are under pressure to design faster, smarter, and more secure products

Read more...
Smart IMU for high/low-g acceleration
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ISM6HG256X is a 6-axis intelligent inertial measurement unit that enables smart motion sensing, edge computing, and real-time awareness.

Read more...
New RT PolarFire device qualifications
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip expands space-qualified FPGA portfolio with new RT PolarFire device qualifications and SoC availability.

Read more...
Converter power modules for 48 V networks
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The economic and quality-of-life benefits of electrification is driving the adoption of HV to 48 V DC-DC conversion across many markets with 48 V power modules becoming more common.

Read more...
How a vision AI platform and the STM32N6 can turn around an 80% failure rate for AI projects
Altron Arrow AI & ML
he vision AI platform, PerCV.ai, could be the secret weapon that enables a company to deploy an AI application when so many others fail.

Read more...
Memory for asset tracking
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The Page EEPROM, ST’s latest memory, has been designed for efficient datalogging and fast firmware upload/download in battery-operated devices.

Read more...
Engineered for high-reliability applications
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The MCX E series of Arm Cortex-M4F and Arm Cortex-M7 microcontrollers from NXP are engineered for demanding industrial and IoT environments.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved