DSP, Micros & Memory



Processor with attached NPU

27 November 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

At the start of 2025 the STM32N6 was STMicroelectronics’ newest and most powerful STM32 and the first to come with the company’s Neural-ART Accelerator, a custom neural processing unit (NPU) capable of 600 GOPS, thus allowing machine learning applications that demanded an accelerated microprocessor to now run on an MCU. That is 600 times more than what is possible on the fastest STM32H7, which does not feature an NPU. This breakthrough architecture not only allows for more operations per clock cycle and optimised data flow to prevent bottlenecks, but is also optimised for power consumption, delivering an impressive 3 TOPS/W.

It is also ST’s first Cortex-M55 MCU and one of the few in the industry to run at 800 MHz. Additionally, at 4,2 MB, the STM32N6 includes the largest embedded RAM on an STM32. It is the first device to include the NeoChrom GPU alongside an H.264 hardware encoder.

The STM32N6 also comes with a Gigabit Ethernet module with support for time-sensitive networking, six SPI and two I3C interfaces, two 12-bit ADCs, and four 32-bit advanced timers.


