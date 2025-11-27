Processor with attached NPU

At the start of 2025 the STM32N6 was STMicroelectronics’ newest and most powerful STM32 and the first to come with the company’s Neural-ART Accelerator, a custom neural processing unit (NPU) capable of 600 GOPS, thus allowing machine learning applications that demanded an accelerated microprocessor to now run on an MCU. That is 600 times more than what is possible on the fastest STM32H7, which does not feature an NPU. This breakthrough architecture not only allows for more operations per clock cycle and optimised data flow to prevent bottlenecks, but is also optimised for power consumption, delivering an impressive 3 TOPS/W.
It is also ST’s first Cortex-M55 MCU and one of the few in the industry to run at 800 MHz. Additionally, at 4,2 MB, the STM32N6 includes the largest embedded RAM on an STM32. It is the first device to include the NeoChrom GPU alongside an H.264 hardware encoder.
The STM32N6 also comes with a Gigabit Ethernet module with support for time-sensitive networking, six SPI and two I3C interfaces, two 12-bit ADCs, and four 32-bit advanced timers.
Power MOSFET in a PowerFLAT package Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The ST8L60N065DM9 from STMicroelectronics is a 600 V N-channel Super-Junction power MOSFET that offers excellent performance in a compact surface-mount package.
Read more...Power the always-on edge AI Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Ambiq Micro has announced the Apollo510 Lite System-on-Chip Series, the newest member of its Apollo5 family designed to meet the growing demand for always-on intelligence at the edge.
Read more...Ultra-low-power Arm Cortex MCU with FPU Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices.
Read more...Powering the future of embedded control Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
As the demand for intelligent, connected, and energy-efficient systems grows, embedded engineers are under pressure to design faster, smarter, and more secure products
Read more...Driving power, defining performance Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay’s portfolio of inductors, current sense resistors, and MOSFETs provides a comprehensive solution for intelligent power management.
Read more...Memory for asset tracking Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Page EEPROM, ST’s latest memory, has been designed for efficient datalogging and fast firmware upload/download in battery-operated devices.
