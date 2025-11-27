KIOXIA pioneer new 3D Flash technology

27 November 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

KIOXIA Corporation and Sandisk Corporation pioneered a state-of-the-art 3D flash memory technology, setting the industry benchmark with a 4,8 Gb/s NAND interface speed, superior power efficiency, and heightened density.

Unveiled at ISSCC 2025, the new 3D flash memory innovation, together with the companies’ revolutionary CMOS directly Bonded to Array technology, incorporates one of the latest interface standards, Toggle DDR6.0 for NAND flash memory. The innovation also leverages the Separate Command Address protocol, a novel command address input method of its interface, and Power Isolated Low-Tapped Termination technology, which is instrumental in further reducing power consumption.

Leveraging this unique high-speed technology, the companies expect the new 3D flash memory to achieve a 33% improvement in NAND interface speed compared with their 8th generation 3D flash memory currently in mass production, reaching a 4,8 Gb/s interface speed. The technology can also deliver enhanced power efficiency of data input/output, reducing power consumption by 10% for input and 34% for output, thereby achieving a balance of high performance and low power consumption.

