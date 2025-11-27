Ultra-wide signal capture from a single chip

Jariet Technologies developed Electra, a chipset that enables ultra-wide, multi-function and multi-band signal capture and generation from a single component. Electra has an ultra-high sample rate ADC and DAC, with multi-channel solutions spanning 40 GSPS to 64 GSPS(from 100 MHz to 36 GHz). Jariet is the first company to release this advanced technology to production.
Key features of Electra include a 32 GHz PLL/VCO, a radiation hardened design, integrated CPU, and is fully controlled through firmware API calls. Electra is manufactured on a 12 nm FinFET process and consumes only 1,6 W when sampling at 64 GSPS. These transceivers are currently developed for specific applications like radar, electronic warfare, satellite, 5G/6G wireless, test and measurement, and quantum computing.
KIOXIA pioneer new 3D Flash technology
KIOXIA Corporation and Sandisk Corporation pioneered a state-of-the-art 3D flash memory technology, setting the industry benchmark with a 4,8 Gb/s NAND interface speed, superior power efficiency, and heightened density.
GaN power amplifier
Designed on a 0,15 µm GaN-on-SiC process, Macom’s 35 W high-power amplifier delivers a perfect blend of efficiency and resilience.
Mercury Systems' AM6000 Series
The AM6000 series of MMIC RF switches from Mercury Systems are characterised by their wide operating bandwidth, high linearity, and compact size.
Ultra-low-power Arm Cortex MCU with FPU
STMicroelectronics expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices.
Processor with attached NPU
Powering the future of embedded control
As the demand for intelligent, connected, and energy-efficient systems grows, embedded engineers are under pressure to design faster, smarter, and more secure products
