Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Ultra-wide signal capture from a single chip

27 November 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

Jariet Technologies developed Electra, a chipset that enables ultra-wide, multi-function and multi-band signal capture and generation from a single component. Electra has an ultra-high sample rate ADC and DAC, with multi-channel solutions spanning 40 GSPS to 64 GSPS (from 100 MHz to 36 GHz). Jariet is the first company to release this advanced technology to production.

Key features of Electra include a 32 GHz PLL/VCO, a radiation hardened design, integrated CPU, and is fully controlled through firmware API calls. Electra is manufactured on a 12 nm FinFET process and consumes only 1,6 W when sampling at 64 GSPS. These transceivers are currently developed for specific applications like radar, electronic warfare, satellite, 5G/6G wireless, test and measurement, and quantum computing.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

KIOXIA pioneer new 3D Flash technology
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA Corporation and Sandisk Corporation pioneered a state-of-the-art 3D flash memory technology, setting the industry benchmark with a 4,8 Gb/s NAND interface speed, superior power efficiency, and heightened density.

Read more...
High-performance processing at the edge
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics’ STM32MP23 microprocessor is designed to meet the demands of industrial, IoT, and edge AI applications.

Read more...
High-speed Flash for system-on-chip applications
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
GigaDevice unveiled the GD25NE series of dual-power supply SPI NOR Flash chips, designed specifically for 1,2 V SoC applications.

Read more...
GaN power amplifier
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designed on a 0,15 µm GaN-on-SiC process, Macom’s 35 W high-power amplifier delivers a perfect blend of efficiency and resilience.

Read more...
Mercury Systems’ AM6000 Series
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM6000 series of MMIC RF switches from Mercury Systems are characterised by their wide operating bandwidth, high linearity, and compact size.

Read more...
Ultra-low-power Arm Cortex MCU with FPU
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices.

Read more...
Processor with attached NPU
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices.

Read more...
Powering the future of embedded control
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
As the demand for intelligent, connected, and energy-efficient systems grows, embedded engineers are under pressure to design faster, smarter, and more secure products

Read more...
MACOM expands GaN portfolio with high-efficiency power amplifiers
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
MACOM Technology Solutions continues to strengthen its position in high-frequency power solutions with three new GaN-on-SiC high-power amplifiers.

Read more...
New RT PolarFire device qualifications
ASIC Design Services DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip expands space-qualified FPGA portfolio with new RT PolarFire device qualifications and SoC availability.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved