u-blox redefining what’s possible

u-blox achieved what was once thought impossible with the launch of the DAN-F10N, the industry’s smallest and most reliable L1, L5 dual-band GNSS antenna module. Featuring a market-leading compact dual-band patch antenna, innovative packaging technology, and a robust RF design, this cutting-edge module offers a turnkey solution for rapid time-to-market, reducing design complexity and manufacturing costs.
The DAN-F10N integrates the smallest dual-band patch antenna in the market (20 x 20 x 8 mm), offering an exceptional balance between size and performance. Its patent-pending packaging technology ensures it is a surface-mounting device, enabling automated manufacturing and simplifying integration for product developers.
The SAW-LNA-SAW RF architecture, combined with an LTE B13 notch filter in the L1 RF path, significantly improves out-of-band jamming immunity, making the module highly robust when operating near cellular modems, a critical factor for applications such as asset tracking and telematics.
Channel sounding on Bluetooth module Avnet Silica
The latest Bluetooth module from Panasonic Industry provides excellent performance and minimal power consumption.
The nRF54LM20A from Nordic Semiconductor is a multiprotocol wireless System-on-Chip designed for demanding wireless Bluetooth designs.
TDK launches DRIVE, a platform designed to unlock control-grade accuracy for advanced vehicle platforms without perception sensors.
The AD9361 from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications.
Designed on a 0,15 µm GaN-on-SiC process, Macom’s 35 W high-power amplifier delivers a perfect blend of efficiency and resilience.
The DLA.01 DECT ceramic loop antenna from Taoglas is a miniature edge mounted antenna designed for compact devices with minimal space availability.
The AM6000 series of MMIC RF switches from Mercury Systems are characterised by their wide operating bandwidth, high linearity, and compact size.
Ambiq Micro has announced the Apollo510 Lite System-on-Chip Series, the newest member of its Apollo5 family designed to meet the growing demand for always-on intelligence at the edge.
