u-blox redefining what’s possible

27 November 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

u-blox achieved what was once thought impossible with the launch of the DAN-F10N, the industry’s smallest and most reliable L1, L5 dual-band GNSS antenna module. Featuring a market-leading compact dual-band patch antenna, innovative packaging technology, and a robust RF design, this cutting-edge module offers a turnkey solution for rapid time-to-market, reducing design complexity and manufacturing costs.

The DAN-F10N integrates the smallest dual-band patch antenna in the market (20 x 20 x 8 mm), offering an exceptional balance between size and performance. Its patent-pending packaging technology ensures it is a surface-mounting device, enabling automated manufacturing and simplifying integration for product developers.

The SAW-LNA-SAW RF architecture, combined with an LTE B13 notch filter in the L1 RF path, significantly improves out-of-band jamming immunity, making the module highly robust when operating near cellular modems, a critical factor for applications such as asset tracking and telematics.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





