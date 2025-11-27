High-performance processing at the edge

27 November 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

The STM32MP23 microprocessor from STMicroelectronics is designed to meet the demands of industrial, IoT, and edge AI applications. The device combines robust performance, advanced security features, and extensive connectivity options, to offer a balanced solution for developers seeking versatility and efficiency.

The STM32MP23 is equipped with a dual-core Arm Cortex-A35 running up to 1,5 GHz for high-performance tasks, alongside a 400 MHz Cortex-M33 core for real-time operations. The device supports up to 4 GB of external DDR memory, including DDR3L, DDR4, and LPDDR4, all on a 16-bit interface. Additionally, it offers 776 kB of internal SRAM.

The chip features an H.264 video decoder and a 3D GPU capable of supporting 1080p displays via interfaces including MIPI DSI, LVDS, and RGB. Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports are integrated with Time-Sensitive Networking support. Other interfaces include USB 2.0 host, multiple UARTs, I2Cs, SPIs, and CAN-FD.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





