High-performance processing at the edge

The STM32MP23 microprocessor from STMicroelectronics is designed to meet the demands of industrial, IoT, and edge AI applications. The device combines robust performance, advanced security features, and extensive connectivity options, to offer a balanced solution for developers seeking versatility and efficiency.
The STM32MP23 is equipped with a dual-core Arm Cortex-A35 running up to 1,5 GHz for high-performance tasks, alongside a 400 MHz Cortex-M33 core for real-time operations. The device supports up to 4 GB of external DDR memory, including DDR3L, DDR4, and LPDDR4, all on a 16-bit interface. Additionally, it offers 776 kB of internal SRAM.
The chip features an H.264 video decoder and a 3D GPU capable of supporting 1080p displays via interfaces including MIPI DSI, LVDS, and RGB. Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports are integrated with Time-Sensitive Networking support. Other interfaces include USB 2.0 host, multiple UARTs, I2Cs, SPIs, and CAN-FD.
KIOXIA pioneer new 3D Flash technology EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA Corporation and Sandisk Corporation pioneered a state-of-the-art 3D flash memory technology, setting the industry benchmark with a 4,8 Gb/s NAND interface speed, superior power efficiency, and heightened density.
Read more...RF agile transceiver Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361 from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications.
Read more...Ultra-low-power Arm Cortex MCU with FPU Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices.
Read more...Processor with attached NPU Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics expanded its STM32 ultra-low-power family with the launch of the STM32U3 for cost-sensitive applications in industrial, medical, and consumer electronics devices.
Read more...Powering the future of embedded control Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
As the demand for intelligent, connected, and energy-efficient systems grows, embedded engineers are under pressure to design faster, smarter, and more secure products
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.