Channel sounding on Bluetooth module

The PAN B611-1 Bluetooth module from Panasonic Industry is based on the powerful Nordic nRF54L15 single chip controller. The product supports Bluetooth 6.0 and the cutting-edge Bluetooth Channel Sounding feature, enabling precise distance measurement and improved wireless communication.
All 32 pins available on nRF54L15 are routed out on to a hybrid packaging consisting of castellated edges and LGA in a hybrid layout enabling easy prototyping. The small module (10,3 x 9,8 x 1,9 mm) enables one of the best pin-to-size ratios for current Bluetooth modules. Its edge pins facilitate easier hand-soldering and support the use of inexpensive 2-layer PCB designs.
Based on nRF54L15, the module is shipped with an open embedded application processor based on the ARM Cortex-M33 processor clocking up to 128 MHz for high performance embedded applications. The SoC has 256 kB RAM and 1,5 MB of non-volatile memory available. The PAN B611-1 module is available with an integrated chip antenna or as a bottom pad version.
u-blox redefining what’s possible RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox achieved what was once thought impossible with the launch of the DAN-F10N, the industry’s smallest and most reliable L1, L5 dual-band GNSS antenna module.
Read more...Multiprotocol SoC RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The nRF54LM20A from Nordic Semiconductor is a multiprotocol wireless System-on-Chip designed for demanding wireless Bluetooth designs.
Read more...TDK launches DRIVE Avnet Abacus
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
TDK launches DRIVE, a platform designed to unlock control-grade accuracy for advanced vehicle platforms without perception sensors.
Read more...RF agile transceiver Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361 from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications.
Read more...GaN power amplifier RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designed on a 0,15 µm GaN-on-SiC process, Macom’s 35 W high-power amplifier delivers a perfect blend of efficiency and resilience.
Read more...Ceramic substrate loop antenna RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The DLA.01 DECT ceramic loop antenna from Taoglas is a miniature edge mounted antenna designed for compact devices with minimal space availability.
Read more...Mercury Systems’ AM6000 Series RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM6000 series of MMIC RF switches from Mercury Systems are characterised by their wide operating bandwidth, high linearity, and compact size.
Read more...Power the always-on edge AI Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Ambiq Micro has announced the Apollo510 Lite System-on-Chip Series, the newest member of its Apollo5 family designed to meet the growing demand for always-on intelligence at the edge.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.