Power Electronics / Power Management



High-power DC-DC converters

27 November 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

The Vicor DCM3717 and DCM3735 DC-DC power modules support the growing trend of 48 V-centric power delivery networks (PDNs) that provide greater power system efficiency, power density and lower weight versus 12 V-based PDNs. The DCM products are non-isolated, regulated DC-DC converters, operating from a 40 to 60 V input to generate a regulated output adjustable from 10 to 12,5 V. The DCM3717 family (37 x 17 x 5,2 mm) is available in two power ranges, 750 W and 1 kW, while the DCM3735 (37 x 35 x 5,2 mm) outputs up to 2 kW. These new DCM products can also be connected in parallel to rapidly scale system power levels.

With industry-leading power density at 5 kW/in3, these new DCM products enable power system designers to deploy high-performance 48 V power delivery networks for legacy 12 V loads and achieve significant size, weight and efficiency benefits.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 447 0180
Email: avnet-abacus-sales-southafrica@avnet.eu
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/abacus
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Abacus


