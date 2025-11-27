High-speed Flash for system-on-chip applications

GigaDevice unveiled the GD25NE series of dual-power supply SPI NOR Flash chips, designed specifically for 1,2 V SoC applications.
The GD25NE series strengthens GigaDevice’s strategic dual-power supply Flash roadmap, providing seamless compatibility with next-generation 1,2 V SoCs and eliminating the need for an external booster circuit. With its higher performance and lower power consumption, the GD25NE series addresses the growing demand for advanced embedded storage, making it an ideal choice for wearable devices, healthcare, IoT, data centre, and Edge AI applications.
Combining a 1,8 V core voltage with a 1,2 V I/O interface voltage, the series supports single, dual, quad STR (single transfer rate) and quad DTR (double transfer rate) operation. It achieves high-speed clock frequencies of up to 133 MHz in STR mode and 104 MHz in DTR mode.
As the demand for intelligent, connected, and energy-efficient systems grows, embedded engineers are under pressure to design faster, smarter, and more secure products
