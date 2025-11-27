Products of the Year 2025
27 November 2025
News
With the electronics industry slow rebounding after the downturn of 2024, many new and exciting products were announced across the various sectors. AI hardware and applications were again prevalent across all sectors, but especially moving into electronics manufacturing at a rapid pace. In the wireless communication sector, devices and modules catering to non-terrestrial networks were popular as were new modules pushing the Wi-Fi envelope: Wi-Fi 6 devices were common, and increasingly Wi-Fi 7 devices were added to manufacturers lists. When it came to power electronics, the surge in GaN modules continued to make headlines, both in communication power amplifiers and in power conversion modules.
The race to electrify everything is certainly not slowing down anytime soon.
Here are my picks for products of the year 2025.
Peter Howells.
Ultra-low-power Arm Cortex MCU with FPU
Processor with attached NPU
High power from DC to 6 GHz
KIOXIA pioneer new 3D Flash technology
Ultra-wide signal capture from a single chip
u-blox redefining what’s possible
High-performance processing at the edge
Channel sounding on Bluetooth module
Multiprotocol SoC
High-power DC-DC converters
High-speed Flash for system-on-chip applications
Further reading:
Embit signs NeoMesh wireless protocol stack licensing agreement
News
The agreement enables Embit to offer fully customised module solutions with integrated NeoMesh wireless protocol stack that leverage NeoMesh’s ultra-low power consumption and exceptional scalability.
Latest European market figures
News
The latest market figures indicate a modest, but notable return to growth across the European electronic components sector.
2025 GSA award nominees
News
The Global Semiconductor Alliance recently announced the nominees in various awards categories. Winners will be revealed at a gala event on 04 December 2025.
Automation and AI: powering Africa's energy future
News
Driving innovation, reliability, and digital transformation in Africa’s energy sector – a key focus at the 2026 Africa Energy Indaba.
SAPVIA hails R2bn credit guarantee fund for transmission expansion
News
Soon after the mini budget was delivered in parliament, the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) congratulated Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, for the announcement of a R2 billion Credit Guarantee Vehicle.
Automotive Ethernet communications
EBV Electrolink
EBV Electrolink
News
EBV Elektronik has expanded its automotive solutions offering with Infineon’s Marvell Automotive Ethernet portfolio.
Tronics Microsystems begins machine and asset health monitoring
News
Tronics Microsystems, a subsidiary of TDK, has announced its expansion into vibration sensor solutions, targeting process and asset monitoring to support predictive maintenance and industrial IoT applications.
Electronic News Digest
News
A brief synopsis of current global news relating to the electronic engineering fields with regards to company finances, general company news, and engineering technologies.
4000 A containerised DB for power project
News
Power Process Systems has successfully completed the design, fabrication, and commissioning of a 4000 A containerised distribution board for a wind/PV solar hybrid renewable energy project.
Datacentrix Industrial Indaba 2025
News
Datacentrix recently hosted its inaugural Industrial Indaba 2025, where industry leaders explored how digitalisation, resilience, security and compliance are shaping the future of sustainable industrial operations in Africa.
