Quectel introduces tri-band MCU Wi-Fi 6E module

Quectel Wireless Solutions has unveiled the FGMC63N, the industry’s first tri-band MCU Wi-Fi 6E module, at CES in Las Vegas. Supporting operation across the 2,4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, the FGMC63N delivers true tri-band capability in a compact, integrated design, addressing a longstanding gap in the market and enabling customers to take full advantage of next-generation Wi-Fi performance in MCU-based products. Alongside the FGMC63N, Quectel also introduced the pin-compatible FGMC62N, a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 module supporting the 2,4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency ranges. Together, these modules allow for a single design that can support tri-band Wi-Fi 6E or dual-band Wi-Fi 6.
“We’re delighted to bring the FGMC62N and FGMC63N to market, bringing low power consumption and multi-band Wi-Fi and BLE 5.4 modules to the market,” said Delbert Sun, deputy general manager, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “With the FGMC63N, it’s great to be able to introduce a tri-band MCU Wi-Fi 6E module to meet the market’s needs for this functionality. We look forward to supporting customers with these versatile, power-efficient, and compact Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth modules.”
Both the FGMC62N and the FGMC63N are based on the Infineon AIROC CYW55912 and CYW55913 connected MCUs, respectively, and offer very low power consumption with support for IEEE Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4 protocols. The modules feature a high-performance ARM Cortex-M33 processor and have memory of 768 kB SRAM, 2 MB ROM, and 4 MB flash. Both modules offer multiple interfaces, including SDIO, UART, SPI, I2C, TDM, PWM, ADC, DMIC, and analogue MIC.
The modules comply with WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK, and WPA3-SAE security standards utilising an AES-128 encryption algorithm. Quectel provides comprehensive support via the Infineon software development kit, helping customers streamline integration and reduce time to market.
