Multichannel AWGs for GHz signal generation

Spectrum Instrumentation has introduced its new flagship Arbitrary Waveform Generators (AWGs) with a maximum of 6 channels at 10 GS/s or 12 channels at 5 GS/s output speed. The new DN6.63x AWGs belong to the company’s Netbox series, an easy-to-use instrument line that can be controlled via an Ethernet cable from any PC or network. Utilising high-speed 16-bit DACs, the instruments offer GHz waveform generation with outstanding precision.

Designed for engineers and researchers who need multiple synchronised test signals, the new AWGs offer reduced cost and complexity compared to using multiple single-channel generators. With these 10 new variants, Spectrum now offers a total of 47 different generator NETBOX products, providing arbitrary waveforms from as low as 40 MS/s to an ultrafast 10 GS/s output rate.

The DN6.63x instruments feature ultra-low-noise outputs generating signals from DC to 2,5 GHz. With 4 to 12 synchronised channels in one enclosure, Spectrum Instrumentation sets a new benchmark for channel density and cost-per-channel efficiency in high-performance GHz signal generation.

All outputs can operate in single-ended or differential mode, with each channel using its own DAC synchronised via a precision PLL system. Up to 48 Giga samples of internal memory are possible, and multiple replay modes (Single-Shot, Loop, FIFO, Single Restart, Multiple Replay) are included for generating long or repetitive sequences.

All Spectrum products include software support for Windows and Linux, with programming examples for Python, MATLAB, C++, and LabVIEW, plus a high-level Python API.

