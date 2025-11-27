Multichannel AWGs for GHz signal generation

Spectrum Instrumentation has introduced its new flagship Arbitrary Waveform Generators (AWGs) with a maximum of 6 channels at 10 GS/s or 12 channels at 5 GS/s output speed. The new DN6.63x AWGs belong to the company’s Netbox series, an easy-to-use instrument line that can be controlled via an Ethernet cable from any PC or network. Utilising high-speed 16-bit DACs, the instruments offer GHz waveform generation with outstanding precision.
Designed for engineers and researchers who need multiple synchronised test signals, the new AWGs offer reduced cost and complexity compared to using multiple single-channel generators. With these 10 new variants, Spectrum now offers a total of 47 different generator NETBOX products, providing arbitrary waveforms from as low as 40 MS/s to an ultrafast 10 GS/s output rate.
The DN6.63x instruments feature ultra-low-noise outputs generating signals from DC to 2,5 GHz. With 4 to 12 synchronised channels in one enclosure, Spectrum Instrumentation sets a new benchmark for channel density and cost-per-channel efficiency in high-performance GHz signal generation.
All outputs can operate in single-ended or differential mode, with each channel using its own DAC synchronised via a precision PLL system. Up to 48 Giga samples of internal memory are possible, and multiple replay modes (Single-Shot, Loop, FIFO, Single Restart, Multiple Replay) are included for generating long or repetitive sequences.
All Spectrum products include software support for Windows and Linux, with programming examples for Python, MATLAB, C++, and LabVIEW, plus a high-level Python API.
Shock-resistant connector series Vepac Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ITT Cannon’s CA Bayonet connectors are a versatile and extremely reliable series with a proven ‘reverse bayonet’ coupling design that offers exceptional vibration protection.
Read more...100ZR evaluation added to test instruments Tamashi Technology Investments
Test & Measurement
Anritsu Corporation has added 100ZR coherent optical transceiver evaluation to its portable Network Master Pro MT1040A/MT1000A testers, enabling comprehensive communication performance testing for the next-generation 100ZR standard.
Read more...Multichannel digitisers Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
Spectrum Instrumentation has released new flagship digitisers with 12-bit resolution and a maximum of 6 channels at 10 GS/s or 12 channels at 5 GS/s acquisition speed.
Read more...Wi-Fi 6 USB dongle Vepac Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Edimax has introduced the EW-7611UXB, a cutting-edge 2-in-1 Wi-Fi 6 AX900 and Bluetooth 5.3 USB adapter designed specifically for integration into IIoT and AIoT devices.
Read more...Precise DC power analysis Conical Technologies
Test & Measurement
The ITECH IT2705 DC power analyser is designed to help engineers and researchers capture it all, from the tiniest deep sleep currents to the highest peak operating loads.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.