Isuzu Motors South Africa, NoMuda, and S4 Integration announce launch of major two-year MES transformation project
27 November 2025
News
Isuzu Motors South Africa, in partnership with NoMuda and S4 Integration, has kicked off a major two-year digital transformation project to modernise its production environment.
Loren Meyer, Jacques Vrey, Clayton Noah (Isuzu Motors SA), Luke Palmer, Ben Deakin, Philip Borland (NoMuda), Deon Barrass (Wirk), Eric Pieterse (S4 Integration), Andrew Springett (NoMuda) and Gideon Smith (S4 Integration).
This innovative project sets out to replace Isuzu’s multiple outdated legacy Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) applications with a single solution – the advanced NoMuda VisualFactory MES solution. According to Clayton Noah, the IT manager for manufacturing, quality and product engineering at Isuzu Motors SA, the project is part of the company’s drive towards operational excellence and digital transformation and aligns with Isuzu Motors SA’s commitment to quality, efficiency, and operational transparency.
“NoMuda’s VisualFactory will give us a consistent, user-friendly system that will support real-time performance monitoring, reduce manual administration and risk of production errors. This transition will also support quicker decision-making, reduce downtime and ultimately strengthen our manufacturing ecosystem,” said Clayton Noah.
Recognised as the highest-rated MES on Gartner Peer Insights, NoMuda’s VisualFactory streamlines production processes across a plant while improving data accuracy, consistency and overall operational visibility.
