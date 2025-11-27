Semicon Summit 2025: Where engineers, chipmakers and policymakers shape the future together

27 November 2025 Events

[Sponsored] The first edition of the Semicon Summit 2025 in Dubai concluded with a clear message. The global semiconductor conversation is no longer limited to traditional production hubs in Asia, Europe, or North America. For two days, from 9 to 10 December at Sofitel The Obelisk in Dubai, engineers, sourcing leaders, and government officials from across the Middle East and Africa gathered alongside global chipmakers to align on technologies, policies, and long-term strategies shaping the semiconductor ecosystem.

Hosted by McKinsey Electronics, the summit introduced a new regional platform that placed engineering discussions at its core while recognising the growing role of policy, governance, and industrial strategy in semiconductor decision-making.

A platform designed for continuity

From the opening sessions, it was evident that the Semicon Summit was not conceived as a one-off gathering. Government representatives and industry leaders emphasised the importance of having a structured and recurring forum where technical realities and policy ambitions could be discussed together.

Public-sector participants highlighted that such dialogue is increasingly critical as governments across the region advance national strategies such as the UAE’s Vision 2031 and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. In this context, semiconductors are being recognised not only as components, but as enablers of industrial competitiveness, digital resilience, and long-term economic sustainability.

Several officials noted that semiconductor policy decisions must be informed by direct engagement with those who design systems and supply critical technologies, rather than shaped reactively after disruptions occur.

Engagement across industry and government

The summit drew participation from public-sector innovation authorities, defence and infrastructure stakeholders, and industrial strategy councils from across the Middle East and Africa. Their presence reinforced that semiconductors are no longer viewed as a niche technical topic, but as a strategic pillar supporting national security, energy transition, mobility, and advanced manufacturing.

Participants from South Africa discussed ambitions in renewable energy, mobility, and defence systems, while representatives from the Gulf shared perspectives on accelerating sovereign capabilities and infrastructure programs. This mix created an environment where discussions addressed not only what was technically feasible, but also how governments could enable, fund, and regulate deployment pathways.

South Africa was notably represented at the Summit, with participation spanning system integrators and industrial electronics providers addressing applications in energy, security and advanced electronics. African companies engaging in technical and deployment-focused discussions included Conlog, Nortech International, MHE Electronics, Prologix, Centurion Systems, Omnigo, and Sabertek.

Engineering depth at the core

A defining feature of the Semicon Summit 2025 was its engineering-first structure. Rather than broad market narratives or promotional showcases, the program moved systematically from technical requirements to deployable solutions.

Across two days, engineers and decision-makers engaged in focused discussions covering:

• AI hardware and edge intelligence for smart cities, energy management, and defence.

• Electric vehicle electronics for markets accelerating EV adoption.

• Industrial IoT for remote and resource-constrained environments.

• Ruggedised and secure electronics for defence and critical infrastructure.

• Smart energy and power electronics supporting renewable projects across Africa.

Live demonstrations and roadmap sessions allowed participants to evaluate how global technologies could be adapted to regional operating conditions, certification requirements, and deployment timelines.

One-to-one dialogue with practical impact

A central component of the summit was its structured one-to-one meeting program. These sessions extended beyond traditional sales conversations and often included engineers, field application experts, sourcing leaders, and in some cases, policymakers observing discussions firsthand.

South African delegates engaged directly with manufacturers to understand constraints in renewable grid controllers, while Gulf representatives observed technical exchanges around ruggedised systems for desert environments. This level of transparency helped public-sector participants better understand where availability, qualification, or certification challenges could delay national projects and where targeted interventions might help.

Shared challenges across regions

Despite differences in market maturity, common challenges emerged throughout the summit:

• Long lead times for critical components.

• Integrating global technologies into local compliance frameworks.

• Skills and training gaps that delay system deployment.

• The need for secure or regionally resilient supply options.

By surfacing these issues in a shared forum, the summit enabled conversations around regional cooperation, knowledge exchange, and coordinated approaches to capability development.

Networking with purpose

Networking at the Semicon Summit was intentionally structured to support meaningful outcomes. OEMs, government stakeholders, and semiconductor manufacturers were paired around specific use cases and project discussions, ensuring conversations progressed beyond introductions.

Turkish system integrators explored collaboration opportunities with African utilities, while Middle Eastern organisations compared sourcing and qualification strategies with international peers. In many cases, success was measured through follow-up actions such as evaluations, technical reviews, and planned engagements.

The role of McKinsey Electronics

As host, McKinsey Electronics played a central role in shaping the summit’s engineering-led character. With a regional footprint spanning Africa and the Middle East, and a strong focus on early design-stage engagement, the company positioned the event as a working platform connecting global manufacturers with regional teams building real systems.

The summit reflected McKinsey Electronics’ broader role as an engineering partner and ecosystem connector, supporting customers with application insight, qualification planning, and supply-chain strategy alongside component access.

Looking ahead to 2027

As the closing sessions made clear, the Semicon Summit 2025 established a foundation for continued dialogue. Building on the momentum of its first edition, the second edition of the Semicon Summit is planned for 2027.

Future editions are expected to expand technical depth, increase government and industry working sessions, and broaden international participation. Areas of focus are likely to include AI infrastructure, advanced packaging, testing and compliance, and talent development.

The Semicon Summit has positioned itself as a consistent meeting point where engineers, policymakers, and industry leaders engage in informed dialogue. It is a platform shaped by engineering realities, collaborative thinking, and long-term commitment to the semiconductor ecosystem in the Middle East and Africa.

For more information visit McKinsey Electronics, +27 82 652 3689 , quotes@mckinsey-electronics.com, www.mckinsey-electronics.com





