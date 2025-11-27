IGBT7 modules deliver high power density

27 November 2025 Power Electronics / Power Management

The growing need for compact, efficient and reliable power solutions is driving demand for power management devices that provide higher power density and simplify system design. Microchip Technology has announced a new family of DualPack 3 (DP3) power modules featuring advanced IGBT7 technology available in six variants at 1200 V and 1700 V with high-current ranging from 300 – 900 A. These DP3 power modules are designed to address the growing demand for compact, cost-effective, and simplified power converter solutions.

These modules use the latest IGBT7 technology, engineered to reduce power losses by up to 20% compared to IGBT4 devices, and operate reliably at higher temperatures up to 175°C during overload. DP3 modules enhance protection and control during high-voltage switching, making them suitable for maximising power density, reliability and ease of use in industrial drives, renewables, traction, energy storage, and agricultural vehicles.

Available in a phase-leg configuration in a compact footprint of approximately 152 x 62 x 20 mm, the DP3 power modules enable a frame size jump for increased power output. This type of advanced power packaging eliminates the need for paralleling multiple modules and helps reduce system complexity and BoM costs. Additionally, DP3 modules provide a second-source option to industry-standard EconoDUAL packages for greater flexibility and supply chain security for customers.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 11 236 1900 , johannesburg@ebv.com, www.ebv.com





