Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

AI-ready rugged spectrum analysis for the field

27 November 2025 Test & Measurement

The electromagnetic spectrum is becoming increasingly congested, creating new challenges for engineers working in radio interference troubleshooting, communications maintenance and Signals Intelligence. Modern RF environments now include complex standards such as Wi-Fi, 5G NR and UAV communications, while field engineers are under pressure to make rapid decisions in unstable networks and harsh operating conditions.

Traditional spectrum analysers typically require signals to be captured in the field and analysed later in a laboratory environment. This approach is slow and inefficient when immediate insight is required. The industry is now moving towards spectrum analysers with powerful local processing that enable real-time, on-site analysis. The HAROGIC PXR Series has been engineered to meet this need.

The HAROGIC PXR Series is a rugged, benchtop-grade spectrum analyser and an AI-ready open platform in a single portable instrument. By integrating an open API with NVIDIA’s advanced AI computing capabilities, the PXR Series provides a solid hardware foundation for deploying intelligent, AI-driven spectrum analysis applications directly in the field.

Built for extreme environments, the PXR Series features a fully sealed enclosure certified to IEC IP68 and complies with MIL-STD-810H, allowing it to withstand water, dust, shocks and vibrations. With an optional operating temperature range of -20 °C to +50 °C, it delivers reliable start-up and accurate measurements across a wide range of climates, from deserts and mines to ports and humid jungles.

Optimised for portability and ease of use, the PXR Series weighs only 2,5 kg and features a 10,1-inch high-definition, sunlight-readable touchscreen with multi-touch gesture support. Up to four hours of battery life supports uninterrupted field operation, while USB-C power bank support enables extended deployments.

The PXR Series delivers uncompromised RF performance, covering frequencies from 9 kHz to 9,5, 20 or 40 GHz. High sensitivity, with a typical DANL of -161 dBm/Hz at 1 GHz with the preamplifier enabled, allows detection of very weak signals. A standard 100 MHz real-time analysis bandwidth ensures 100 percent probability of intercept for short-duration transient signals, while sweep speeds of up to 500 GHz/s provide rapid full-spectrum situational awareness.

To streamline workflows, essential measurements including Channel Power, Occupied Bandwidth, ACPR and SEM are included as standard, with no additional licences required. With the PXR Series, HAROGIC delivers faster insight, smarter decisions and greater confidence for field spectrum analysis.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

IP66 and IP67 Node & Hub enclosures
Vepac Electronics Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The idea behind Node & Hub is simple: enclosures should not be an afterthought. They are the backbone of every smart system protecting, mounting, and connecting the technology that makes the modern world tick.

Read more...
Digid announces its nanoscale temperature and force sensors are ready for mass deployment
Test & Measurement
Digid, a pioneer of nanoscale sensing technology, recently announced that its patented printed electronics fabrication technology has been fully qualified for volume production of temperature and force sensors as small as 1 µm long.

Read more...
Multichannel AWGs for GHz signal generation
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
Spectrum Instrumentation has introduced its new flagship Arbitrary Waveform Generators with a maximum of 6 channels at 10 GS/s or 12 channels at 5 GS/s output speed.

Read more...
Shock-resistant connector series
Vepac Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ITT Cannon’s CA Bayonet connectors are a versatile and extremely reliable series with a proven ‘reverse bayonet’ coupling design that offers exceptional vibration protection.

Read more...
100ZR evaluation added to test instruments
Tamashi Technology Investments Test & Measurement
Anritsu Corporation has added 100ZR coherent optical transceiver evaluation to its portable Network Master Pro MT1040A/MT1000A testers, enabling comprehensive communication performance testing for the next-generation 100ZR standard.

Read more...
Multichannel digitisers
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
Spectrum Instrumentation has released new flagship digitisers with 12-bit resolution and a maximum of 6 channels at 10 GS/s or 12 channels at 5 GS/s acquisition speed.

Read more...
Aligning clocks over large distances
ASIC Design Services Test & Measurement
SkyWire technology from Microchip makes it easier to align and compare clocks within nanoseconds across geographic locations.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 6 USB dongle
Vepac Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Edimax has introduced the EW-7611UXB, a cutting-edge 2-in-1 Wi-Fi 6 AX900 and Bluetooth 5.3 USB adapter designed specifically for integration into IIoT and AIoT devices.

Read more...
Scalable power solutions up to 3 kW
Accutronics Test & Measurement
GAIA Converter has introduced the MGDM-500/P power module with a new parallel option for scalable power solutions up to 3 kW.

Read more...
DC PSU: The cornerstone for efficient solar-storage systems
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
PV energy storage systems are evolving and DC power supplies, with their technical characteristics that are naturally compatible with new energy, have become a key carrier for improving system energy efficiency.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved