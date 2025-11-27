AI-ready rugged spectrum analysis for the field

27 November 2025 Test & Measurement

The electromagnetic spectrum is becoming increasingly congested, creating new challenges for engineers working in radio interference troubleshooting, communications maintenance and Signals Intelligence. Modern RF environments now include complex standards such as Wi-Fi, 5G NR and UAV communications, while field engineers are under pressure to make rapid decisions in unstable networks and harsh operating conditions.

Traditional spectrum analysers typically require signals to be captured in the field and analysed later in a laboratory environment. This approach is slow and inefficient when immediate insight is required. The industry is now moving towards spectrum analysers with powerful local processing that enable real-time, on-site analysis. The HAROGIC PXR Series has been engineered to meet this need.

The HAROGIC PXR Series is a rugged, benchtop-grade spectrum analyser and an AI-ready open platform in a single portable instrument. By integrating an open API with NVIDIA’s advanced AI computing capabilities, the PXR Series provides a solid hardware foundation for deploying intelligent, AI-driven spectrum analysis applications directly in the field.

Built for extreme environments, the PXR Series features a fully sealed enclosure certified to IEC IP68 and complies with MIL-STD-810H, allowing it to withstand water, dust, shocks and vibrations. With an optional operating temperature range of -20 °C to +50 °C, it delivers reliable start-up and accurate measurements across a wide range of climates, from deserts and mines to ports and humid jungles.

Optimised for portability and ease of use, the PXR Series weighs only 2,5 kg and features a 10,1-inch high-definition, sunlight-readable touchscreen with multi-touch gesture support. Up to four hours of battery life supports uninterrupted field operation, while USB-C power bank support enables extended deployments.

The PXR Series delivers uncompromised RF performance, covering frequencies from 9 kHz to 9,5, 20 or 40 GHz. High sensitivity, with a typical DANL of -161 dBm/Hz at 1 GHz with the preamplifier enabled, allows detection of very weak signals. A standard 100 MHz real-time analysis bandwidth ensures 100 percent probability of intercept for short-duration transient signals, while sweep speeds of up to 500 GHz/s provide rapid full-spectrum situational awareness.

To streamline workflows, essential measurements including Channel Power, Occupied Bandwidth, ACPR and SEM are included as standard, with no additional licences required. With the PXR Series, HAROGIC delivers faster insight, smarter decisions and greater confidence for field spectrum analysis.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





