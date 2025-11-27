Proteus hands-on training conference

Join Dizzy Enterprises halfway through February as they explore the Proteus Design Suite in depth, including the new ProPilot AI integration.

No prior Proteus experience? Perfect! This hands-on, one-day conference is the ideal opportunity to familiarise yourself with the software and get started right. Attendees will learn to master the complete workflow: from basic schematic capture and powerful AI-assisted design with ProPilot, through advanced PCB techniques like length matching and differential pair routing, to 3D visualisation, Gerber generation, microcontroller simulation, and professional report creation.

Existing Proteus users will also benefit from getting up-to-speed with the latest features and filling in any gaps in their knowledge.

Whether you are looking to see what Proteus has to offer, level up your everyday productivity, leverage cutting-edge AI to work smarter and faster, or simply stay ahead with the latest Proteus 9.1 features, these sessions are for you.

Bonus: Based on interest indicated on the registration form, a fun optional activity will be run straight after the conference - with a R1000 Takealot voucher up for grabs to celebrate the day and your new skills!

The Proteus Training Conference will be held in:

• Midrand on Tuesday, 17 February at the Attaché Guest Lodge, Olifantsfontein Road, Glen Austin, Midrand.

• Somerset West on Thursday, 19 February at the Hoogeind Manor, 88 Mondeor Road, Somerset West.

Click here to register.

For more information contact Dizzy Enterprises:

Michael Peplar: 071 868 2060

Dane du Plooy: 072 435 0005

Email:mail@dizzy.co.za





