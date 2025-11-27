Categories

High-performance processing for cost-aware industrial IoT

27 November 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

STMicroelectronics has expanded its industrial processing portfolio with the new STM32MP2 series, a family of application microprocessors designed to deliver higher performance, advanced security and long-term reliability for cost-sensitive industrial IoT systems. Building on the success of earlier STM32MP1 devices, the STM32MP2 series addresses the growing demand for more capable edge computing, while maintaining tight control over system cost and power consumption.

At the heart of the STM32MP2 series is an architecture that combines high-performance Arm Cortex-A cores for application processing with real-time Arm Cortex-M cores for deterministic control tasks. This architecture enables designers to consolidate functions that previously required multiple devices, such as human–machine interfaces, connectivity, edge analytics, and real-time control, onto a single, highly integrated platform.

The STM32MP2 series is optimised for industrial IoT use cases including factory automation, energy management, smart infrastructure, and edge gateways. Enhanced processing capability supports modern graphical user interfaces, secure networking stacks, and local data processing, allowing systems to respond faster and reduce reliance on cloud resources. This local intelligence helps improve latency, reliability, and overall system efficiency in connected industrial environments.

Security is a core design principle of the STM32MP2 platform. The devices integrate hardware security features that support secure boot, secure key storage, and trusted execution, helping manufacturers protect intellectual property and meet increasingly strict cybersecurity requirements. These capabilities are particularly important for industrial systems that operate for long lifecycles and are often deployed in exposed or remote locations.

With the STM32MP2 series, STMicroelectronics delivers a balanced combination of performance, integration, and security, enabling designers to build smarter, more connected industrial IoT systems without compromising on cost or reliability.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
