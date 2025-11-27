Categories

Compact, durable and wideband wireless performance

27 November 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Taoglas Metal Stamped MPA Series of antennas is engineered to meet the growing demands of modern wireless devices that require high performance in increasingly compact form factors. Designed for wideband operation and high efficiency, the MPA Series delivers reliable connectivity across a broad range of applications, including consumer electronics, automotive systems, smart cities, industrial automation, and healthcare.

Supporting cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NB-IoT technologies, Taoglas stamped metal antennas combine compact size with robust mechanical strength and consistent RF performance. Their surface-mount design allows easy integration into space-constrained products, eliminating the need for bulky external antenna components and simplifying overall device design.

The MPA.66.A is a high-performance wideband stamped metal PIFA antenna covering frequencies from 600 MHz to 7,125 GHz. Optimised for next-generation wireless applications, it delivers strong efficiency and stable gain for 5G and 4G cellular, Wi-Fi, and NB-IoT. Its compact and durable design makes it well suited to high-volume automotive, IoT, healthcare, and smart city deployments where reliability and repeatability are critical.

For short-range wireless applications, the MPA.257.A offers a compact and recyclable stamped metal antenna solution covering the 2,4 GHz, 5,8 GHz and 7,125 GHz bands. Designed for Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth, it provides dependable performance in space-limited devices such as smart home products, medical equipment, entertainment systems, and industrial automation nodes.

The Taoglas MPA Series stands out through its combination of wide frequency coverage, excellent radiation efficiency, and superior mechanical durability compared to ceramic or PCB antennas. Minimal tuning requirements and fewer matching components help accelerate certification and reduce time to market.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


