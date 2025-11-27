High-endurance polymer tantalum capacitors
27 November 2025
Passive Components
Panasonic Industry TDC Series POSCAP polymer tantalum capacitors deliver high endurance and reliable performance in demanding, high-temperature environments. Rated for up to 1000 hours at 125°C, with capacitance values from 15 µF to 150 µF and voltages from 16 to 25 V DC, they are ideal for servers, network infrastructure, and industrial systems.
The expanded TDC Series now includes the compact D3L case size, providing greater PCB design flexibility without compromising performance. Using a sintered tantalum anode and Panasonic Industry’s high-conductivity polymer cathode, these POSCAP capacitors offer low ESR and ESL, stable capacitance at high frequency, and excellent volumetric efficiency.
Halogen free and fully RoHS and REACH compliant, the TDC Series is well suited for power circuits in CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, ASICs, storage devices, and other high-reliability digital applications.
For more information contact Future Electronics, +27 21 421 8292, marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com, www.futureelectronics.com
