Ultra-low-power SDR tuner

27 November 2025 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

CML Micro has announced the launch of the CMX918, an advanced, ultra-low-power, multi-mode Software-Defined Radio (SDR) tuner designed to significantly extend battery life in portable, embedded, and always-on radio applications.

This latest addition to CML Micro’s extensive portfolio enables manufacturers to develop next-generation radio devices with smaller footprints, extended tuning capabilities, and reduced power consumption without compromising RF performance. As a result, the CMX918 is particularly suited to battery-powered hand-held devices, portable receivers, remote sensors, automotive and maritime systems where power efficiency is critical. The CMX918 facilitates seamless in-circuit integration via standard SPI, I²C, and I²S interfaces.

In addition to supporting established analogue transmission methods such as AM, FM, and SSB, and specialist data services like NAVDAT, the CMX918 architecture ensures compatibility with key digital broadcasting standards including Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM).

The CMX918 utilises a low-IF architecture with an integrated low-phase-noise VCO to ensure robust real-world signal reception. Software-configurable AGC, selectable IF bandwidths, and standardised digital interfaces support seamless integration across a wide range of radio platforms, enabling the CMX918 to operate as either a stand-alone receiver or as part of a larger high-performance unit.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400 , andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za





