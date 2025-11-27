Ultra-low-power SDR tuner
27 November 2025
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
CML Micro has announced the launch of the CMX918, an advanced, ultra-low-power, multi-mode Software-Defined Radio (SDR) tuner designed to significantly extend battery life in portable, embedded, and always-on radio applications.
This latest addition to CML Micro’s extensive portfolio enables manufacturers to develop next-generation radio devices with smaller footprints, extended tuning capabilities, and reduced power consumption without compromising RF performance. As a result, the CMX918 is particularly suited to battery-powered hand-held devices, portable receivers, remote sensors, automotive and maritime systems where power efficiency is critical. The CMX918 facilitates seamless in-circuit integration via standard SPI, I²C, and I²S interfaces.
In addition to supporting established analogue transmission methods such as AM, FM, and SSB, and specialist data services like NAVDAT, the CMX918 architecture ensures compatibility with key digital broadcasting standards including Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM).
The CMX918 utilises a low-IF architecture with an integrated low-phase-noise VCO to ensure robust real-world signal reception. Software-configurable AGC, selectable IF bandwidths, and standardised digital interfaces support seamless integration across a wide range of radio platforms, enabling the CMX918 to operate as either a stand-alone receiver or as part of a larger high-performance unit.
For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za
Further reading:
Compact, durable and wideband wireless performance
Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas Metal Stamped MPA Series of antennas is engineered to meet the growing demands of modern wireless devices that require high performance in increasingly compact form factors.
Read more...
Multiprotocol wireless System-on-Chip
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The nRF54LM20B from Nordic Semiconductor is a multiprotocol wireless SoC designed for demanding designs in Bluetooth devices used in smart homes and industrial applications.
Read more...
What does Wi-Fi 7 mean for South African networks?
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
With Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), we are finally looking at a standard that was built, not just for more devices, but for the new way networks are used.
Read more...
Quectel introduces tri-band MCU Wi-Fi 6E module
iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Supporting operation across the 2,4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, the FGMC63N delivers true tri-band capability in a compact, integrated design.
Read more...
u-blox redefining what’s possible
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox achieved what was once thought impossible with the launch of the DAN-F10N, the industry’s smallest and most reliable L1, L5 dual-band GNSS antenna module.
Read more...
Channel sounding on Bluetooth module
Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The latest Bluetooth module from Panasonic Industry provides excellent performance and minimal power consumption.
Read more...
Multiprotocol SoC
RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The nRF54LM20A from Nordic Semiconductor is a multiprotocol wireless System-on-Chip designed for demanding wireless Bluetooth designs.
Read more...
TDK launches DRIVE
Avnet Abacus
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
TDK launches DRIVE, a platform designed to unlock control-grade accuracy for advanced vehicle platforms without perception sensors.
Read more...
High-performance Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module
iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The FCU741R is a high-performance Wi-Fi 4 module launched by Quectel, supporting 2,4 and 5 GHz frequencies which can be used for WLAN connection.
Read more...
RF agile transceiver
Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AD9361 from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated RF Agile Transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G base station applications.
Read more...