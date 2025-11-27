Multiprotocol wireless System-on-Chip
27 November 2025
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The nRF54LM20B from Nordic Semiconductor is a Multiprotocol Wireless System-on-Chip (SoC). It is designed for demanding designs in Bluetooth devices used in smart homes and industrial applications that require very high memory and other advanced features.
This SoC integrates a 128 MHz ARM Cortex-M33 core with a RISC-V co-processor and a 128 MHz Axon NPU for edge AI computing. It also includes 2 MB of NVM and 512 kB of RAM memories, a multi-protocol 2,4 GHz radio, a 32 MHz crystal, a security block, and serial/peripheral interfaces.
This wireless SoC supports protocols such as Bluetooth Low Energy 6.0, Thread, Matter, Zigbee, and a proprietary 2,4 GHz mode. It delivers a Tx output power of up to +8 dBm and has an Rx sensitivity of -101 dBm. The nRF54LM20B adopts several features from Bluetooth LE: LE 2M, LE 1M, LE-coded, and channel sounding for accurate range measurement.
This SoC is equipped with multiple security functions, including TrustZone isolation, a cryptographic engine with side-channel leakage protection, and physical protection. It can be remotely controlled using multiple interfaces such as I2C, UART, ADC, USB, and GPIO.
The chip requires a DC supply of 3 V and consumes only 4,8 mA (Tx) & 3,4 mA (Rx) of current. It is available in either a CSP package measuring 3,85 x 3,67 mm or a QFN package that measures 6 x 6 mm.
For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za
