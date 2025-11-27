Development board for secure industrial and IoT applications

27 November 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

The FRDM-i.MX93 Development Board from NXP is a compact, entry-level platform built around the powerful i.MX 93 applications processor, designed to accelerate prototyping and development for industrial, IoT, and edge computing applications. Featuring a dual-core Arm Cortex-A55 running at up to 1,7 GHz alongside a Cortex-M33 companion core, the board delivers a balance of performance and efficiency suitable for graphics, connectivity and machine learning workloads.

Memory and storage are well supported with 2 GB of LPDDR4X/LPDDR4 RAM, 32 GB of onboard eMMC5.1 and a microSD slot for expandable storage. Display and camera interfaces include a 4-lane MIPI DSI connector, an LVDS-to-HDMI output and a 2-lane MIPI CSI-2 camera interface, enabling rapid development of multimedia and vision-enabled applications.

Connectivity options include an onboard u-blox MAYA-W276-00B Tri-Radio module provides dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 and 802.15.4 for Thread and Zigbee networking. Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB 2.0 Type-C and Type-A connectors, CAN (HDR), and multiple header interfaces give developers added flexibility for wired and wireless designs.

Security features the EdgeLock secure enclave integrated into the i.MX 93 processor, supporting secure boot and robust cryptographic functions. Software tools and ecosystem support include Linux and FreeRTOS, as well as NXP’s GoPoint demos to help accelerate time to market.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 11 236 1900 , johannesburg@ebv.com, www.ebv.com





