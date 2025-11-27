Categories

Compact and scalable development board

27 November 2025 DSP, Micros & Memory

The FRDM-MCXW72 from NXP is a compact and scalable development board for rapid prototyping of the MCX W72 wireless MCU. It offers easy evaluation of the MCX W72’s multiprotocol wireless support for Bluetooth LE, Channel Sounding, Zigbee, Thread, and Matter.

The board features an MCX W72 Arm Cortex-M33 core running at 96 MHz paired with 2 MB application Flash and 512 kB radio Flash. Connectivity is via SPI, I2C, and UART interfaces through Arduino, mikroBUS, or Pmod headers. A CAN-FD receiver is also onboard.

Integrated sensors include the FXLS8964AF 3-axis accelerometer and the

ALS-PT19-315C/L177/TR8 light sensor. An RGB user LED, reset button, ISP, and Wakeup buttons are included in the hard-wired user interface.

The FRDM-MCXW72 development board is ideal for applications in air conditioning, connected small appliances, home control, access and automation control, electricity metering, and smart lighting.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 11 236 1900, johannesburg@ebv.com, www.ebv.com




